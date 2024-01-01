NEW

weaponised-XSS-payloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1 Malware Analysis Free xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing

JSShell 0 ( 0 ) An interactive multi-user web JS shell Offensive Security Free interactivewebjavascriptshell

BurpJSLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links Application Security Free appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

LinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint

sentrySSRF 0 ( 0 ) A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF Network Security Free javascriptssrf

getJS 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files Miscellaneous Free javascriptfile-search

Fuzzilli 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines. Malware Analysis Free fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

GoLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor Application Security Free javascript

Retire.js 0 ( 0 ) JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator Vulnerability Management Free javascriptvulnerability-detection

XSS'OR 0 ( 0 ) Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities. Application Security Free xssjavascript

Express Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares. Honeypots Free honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing

LavaMoat 0 ( 0 ) A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks. Specialized Security Free javascriptsoftware-securityruntime-security

validator.js 0 ( 0 ) A library of string validators and sanitizers. Miscellaneous Free javascriptvalidation

is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. Vulnerability Management Free appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs

JavaScript Beautifier 0 ( 0 ) Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI. Application Security Free javascript

DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. Application Security Free xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs

Linx 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection

NoPP 0 ( 0 ) Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects. Miscellaneous Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability

Stixview 0 ( 0 ) Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots. Threat Management Free ctigraphinteractivejavascript

nudge4j 0 ( 0 ) nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code. Miscellaneous Free javajavascriptbrowserdebugging

JSDetox 0 ( 0 ) A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution. Malware Analysis Free javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool

Node.js Ebook 0 ( 0 ) A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources Miscellaneous Free nodejsjavascriptdevelopment