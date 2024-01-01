javascript

weaponised-XSS-payloads

A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1

Malware Analysis
Free
xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing
JSShell Logo

JSShell

An interactive multi-user web JS shell

Offensive Security
Free
interactivewebjavascriptshell
xssor2 Logo

xssor2

A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo

BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Application Security
Free
appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
LinkFinder Logo

LinkFinder

A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint
sentrySSRF Logo

sentrySSRF

A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF

Network Security
Free
javascriptssrf
getJS Logo

getJS

A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files

Miscellaneous
Free
javascriptfile-search
Fuzzilli Logo

Fuzzilli

Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines.

Malware Analysis
Free
fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
GoLinkFinder Logo

GoLinkFinder

A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor

Application Security
Free
javascript
Retire.js Logo

Retire.js

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

Vulnerability Management
Free
javascriptvulnerability-detection
XSS'OR Logo

XSS'OR

Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.

Application Security
Free
xssjavascript
kicks3 Logo

kicks3

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
Express Honeypot Logo

Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing
NodeSecure Logo

NodeSecure

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
StegCloak Logo

StegCloak

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyjavascriptencryptioncompression
npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies Logo

npm Blog Archive: Reported malicious module: getcookies

Report on a malicious module posing as a cookie parsing library on npm blog archive.

Blogs and News
Free
npmmalwarebackdoorpackage-managersecurity-vulnerabilityjavascript
LavaMoat Logo

LavaMoat

A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
javascriptsoftware-securityruntime-security
JS NICE Logo

JS NICE

Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationcode-analysis
validator.js Logo

validator.js

A library of string validators and sanitizers.

Miscellaneous
Free
javascriptvalidation
Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.

Application Security
Free
apachemod_rewritejavascriptredirection
UglifyJS 3 Logo

UglifyJS 3

JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.

Application Security
Free
javascriptcompressionparser
is-website-vulnerable Logo

is-website-vulnerable

Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs
JavaScript Beautifier Logo

JavaScript Beautifier

Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.

Application Security
Free
javascript
DOMPurify Logo

DOMPurify

DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.

Application Security
Free
xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs
Linx Logo

Linx

A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection
visualize_logs Logo

visualize_logs

Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
javascriptcommand-line-toolpython-library
NoPP Logo

NoPP

Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.

Miscellaneous
Free
javascriptsecurityvulnerability
Phish Report Logo

Phish Report

Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingreportjavascript
CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
peepdf Logo

peepdf

A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.

Digital Forensics
Free
pdfsecurityanalysisfile-analysismetadatajavascriptshellcode
The Anatomy of a Malicious Package Logo

The Anatomy of a Malicious Package

A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarejavascriptnpmbrowser-security
Stixview Logo

Stixview

Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.

Threat Management
Free
ctigraphinteractivejavascript
nudge4j Logo

nudge4j

nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.

Miscellaneous
Free
javajavascriptbrowserdebugging

JSDetox

A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool
Node.js Ebook Logo

Node.js Ebook

A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources

Miscellaneous
Free
nodejsjavascriptdevelopment

Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationmalware-analysisbrowser-security
FingerprintJS Logo

FingerprintJS

FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.

Application Security
Free
javascript
Javascript in one pic Logo

Javascript in one pic

A comprehensive mind map diagram summarizing Javascript syntax and concepts in a single picture.

Training and Resources
Free
javascript
Python3 in one pic Logo

Python3 in one pic

A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.

Training and Resources
Free
pythonjavascriptgo