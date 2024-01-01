iptables

kube-iptables-tailer

kube-iptables-tailer

A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.

Network Security
kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns
SIREN Setup Instructions

SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
ThreatAggregator

ThreatAggregator

Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencesnortiptables
Iptables Essentials

Iptables Essentials

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Network Security
iptablesfirewalllinuxsecuritynetworkingconfiguration
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.

Network Security
sshiptablesnmapincident-response
Honeyport

Honeyport

A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.

Network Security
honeypotiptablespythonlinux