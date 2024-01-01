10 tools and resources
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.
A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.
A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.
Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.
A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.
A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques
Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.