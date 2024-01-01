NEW

Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison. Malware Analysis Free botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

Xplot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool

tcpsplit 0 ( 0 ) A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries. Network Security Free tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis

Netdude 0 ( 0 ) Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture

Kali 0 ( 0 ) Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing. Offensive Security Free digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing