Dorothy2 Logo

Dorothy2

0 (0)

A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.

Malware Analysis
Free
botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis
netsniff-ng toolkit Logo

netsniff-ng toolkit

0 (0)

netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.

Network Security
Free
network-analysisdebuggingauditingnetwork-reconnaissancepcappacket-capture

Xplot

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing TCP packet traces with color support.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitynetwork-analysissecurity-tool
tcpsplit Logo

tcpsplit

0 (0)

A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.

Network Security
Free
tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis
Netdude Logo

Netdude

0 (0)

Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture
tcpdump & libpcap Logo

tcpdump & libpcap

0 (0)

A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppacket-analysisnetwork-analysis
Kali Logo

Kali

0 (0)

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.

Offensive Security
Free
digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing
ettercap Logo

ettercap

0 (0)

A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-analysisnetwork-security
Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet Logo

Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques

Training and Resources
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisnetwork-analysis
Potiron Logo

Potiron

0 (0)

Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis