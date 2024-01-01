ISO2HANDLE Logo

ISO2HANDLE

0.0

Report Issue

Visit Website

ISO2HANDLE is a user-friendly, complete, and powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals. With its intuitive interface, users can easily access and manage their data, and with its powerful features, they can achieve their goals with ease. The software is rated 5 stars on Google reviews and is trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide. With ISO2HANDLE, users can: * Manage their data with ease * Access their data from anywhere * Collaborate with others * Achieve their goals with ease ISO2HANDLE is the perfect solution for Q&R professionals who want to streamline their workflow and achieve their goals with ease.

GRC
Commercial
incident-responsesecurity-operationscompliancecybersecurity

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

Drata Logo
Drata
0.0

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
automationcompliancerisk-managementaudit
AWS Artifact Logo
AWS Artifact
0.0

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
Free
awscompliancesecurityreporting
Lockdown Enterprise Logo
Lockdown Enterprise
0.0

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

GRC
Free
ciscomplianceansible
ServiceNow Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Logo
ServiceNow Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC)
0.0

ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-managementworkflow-automationanalyticsintegration
AWS Audit Manager Logo
AWS Audit Manager
0.0

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscloud-securitycompliancerisk-assessmentaudit
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service
0.0

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-assessment