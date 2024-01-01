CISA Cybersecurity Alerts

Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency responsible for protecting the United States' critical infrastructure from physical and cyber threats. The agency provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help organizations and individuals protect themselves from cyber threats. The CISA website offers a range of resources, including cybersecurity advisories, alerts, and tips for individuals and organizations. The agency also provides guidance on cybersecurity best practices, threat analysis, and incident response. CISA's resources and tools are designed to help organizations of all sizes and industries protect themselves from cyber threats, and to provide individuals with the information they need to stay safe online.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.