Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition Logo

Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) Logo

I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)

A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.

Training and Resources
Free
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
libsmdev Logo

libsmdev

A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.

Digital Forensics
Free
Incident Response with Threat Intelligence Logo

Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
