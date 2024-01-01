5 tools and resources
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.