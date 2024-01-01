NEW

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers. Network Security Free fraud-detectionsecurityrestful-apisecurity-professionals