Reverse Shell Manager Logo

Reverse Shell Manager

0 (0)

A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.

Offensive Security
Free
reverse-shellterminalrestful-api
Hackazon Logo

Hackazon

0 (0)

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
SentryPeer Logo

SentryPeer

0 (0)

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.

Network Security
Free
fraud-detectionsecurityrestful-apisecurity-professionals
Elastic Logo

Elastic

0 (0)

Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
search-engineanalyticsrestful-api
Rastrea2r Logo

Rastrea2r

0 (0)

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api