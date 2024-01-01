5 tools and resources
A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.