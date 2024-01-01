security-orchestration

10 tools and resources

Anchore Enterprise

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
CORTEX XSOAR

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration
Highlighter

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital Forensics
appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Security Operations
soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration
SOAR

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
SOARCA

An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.

Security Operations
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response
IRIS-SOAR

Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir
Shuffler

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration
Catalyst

Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.

Security Operations
incident-responsesoarsecurity-orchestrationautomationalert-handling
Pulsedive

Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestration