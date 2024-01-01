10 tools and resources
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.