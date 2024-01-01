NEW

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Digital Forensics Free appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting

Catalyst SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source. Security Operations Free soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration

SOARCA 0 ( 0 ) An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response

IRIS-SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir

Shuffler 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration

