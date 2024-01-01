asset-inventory

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
cariddi

A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.

Offensive Security
Free
ONYPHE

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.

Threat Management
Free
assetfinder

Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain

Honeypots
Free
Contribution Guidelines

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
ElectricEye

ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.

Threat Management
Free
ZeusCloud

An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
Clinv

A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool

Security Operations
Free
Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management

A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms

Endpoint Security
Free
Alien Vault Ossim

AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
Starbase

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
Smogcloud

Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
Cloudlist

A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
Amass

Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.

Vulnerability Management
Free
