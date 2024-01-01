14 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.