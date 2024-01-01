NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

cariddi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain. Offensive Security Free api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

ONYPHE 0 ( 0 ) ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. Threat Management Free asset-inventorycyber-defensednsdomain-name

assetfinder 0 ( 0 ) Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain Honeypots Free asset-inventorysubdomain-scanningreconnaissancerecon