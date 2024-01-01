training

21 tools and resources

Beacon

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Intelligence-Driven Incident Response Logo

Intelligence-Driven Incident Response

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.

The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) Logo

The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

SANS Cyber Aces Logo

SANS Cyber Aces

Free cyber security training and resources for career development.

OverTheWire: Vortex

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Infosec Resources Logo

Infosec Resources

Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.

Labs-Pentest Logo

Labs-Pentest

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

HTB Academy Logo

HTB Academy

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

SANS Blog Logo

SANS Blog

SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.

Sadcloud Logo

Sadcloud

A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.

INE Security Logo

INE Security

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Open Security Training Logo

Open Security Training

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Slavehack 2 Logo

Slavehack 2

Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.

ENISA Training Resources Logo

ENISA Training Resources

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical and artefact analysis fundamentals.

Infosec Boot Camps Logo

Infosec Boot Camps

Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.

FARA Logo

FARA

FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.

SANS Institute Logo

SANS Institute

Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources

OWASP Foundation

A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.

Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) Logo

Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE)

A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.

SANS Logo

SANS

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Cybrary Logo

Cybrary

Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.

