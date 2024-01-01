21 tools and resources
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.