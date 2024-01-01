ALTERNATIVES

CimSweep 0 ( 0 ) CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent. Security Operations Free huntingpowershellwindowsincident-response

PowerGRR 0 ( 0 ) PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics. Security Operations Free automationpowershellscripting

DFIRTrack 0 ( 0 ) DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts. Security Operations Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisincident-trackingincident-response-tool