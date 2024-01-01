A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
Mozilla Enterprise Defense Platform (MozDef) is a project aimed at automating the security incident handling process and facilitating real-time activities of incident handlers. It provides a platform for defenders to rapidly discover and respond to security incidents, automating interfaces to other systems.
CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.