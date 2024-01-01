5 tools and resources
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection
A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
A script to detect and remove Canary Tokens with simple signature-based detections.