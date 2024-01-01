signature-based-detection

5 tools and resources

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Cuckoo Mod

A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Elastic Security YARA Rules

Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.

Threat Management
Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier

A script to detect and remove Canary Tokens with simple signature-based detections.

Malware Analysis
