Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a security analytics platform that integrates with Google Chronicle to provide comprehensive security operations capabilities. The platform focuses on Autonomic Security Operations (ASO) through a continuous loop of data engineering, detection engineering, and response engineering. It offers several key components: 1. Data visibility - Ingests security and operations data across environments to provide situational awareness. 2. Security analytics - Uses advanced anomaly detection and machine learning to identify patterns and risky behaviors before incidents occur. 3. Intelligent routing - Quantifies and prioritizes risks based on business impact, delivering actionable intelligence to stakeholders. 4. Response orchestration - Automates investigation and remediation tasks while providing enriched context to SOAR and ITSM systems. 5. Continuous feedback - Facilitates root cause analysis and validation of models, parsers, and rules. The solution includes Adaptive MDR (Managed Detection and Response) services specifically designed for Google Chronicle SecOps environments. It helps organizations maintain data integrity in their security data lake while optimizing threat detection capabilities. Resolution Intelligence Cloud combines functionality typically found across multiple tools including XDR, SOAR, SIEM, and asset management. It maps threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and provides collaboration capabilities through secure war rooms for incident response coordination.
A remediation orchestration platform that consolidates security alerts, automates triage, and streamlines the remediation process across hybrid environments.
AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.