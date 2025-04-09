Netenrich Resolution Intelligence 0 Commercial

Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a security analytics platform that integrates with Google Chronicle to provide comprehensive security operations capabilities. The platform focuses on Autonomic Security Operations (ASO) through a continuous loop of data engineering, detection engineering, and response engineering. It offers several key components: 1. Data visibility - Ingests security and operations data across environments to provide situational awareness. 2. Security analytics - Uses advanced anomaly detection and machine learning to identify patterns and risky behaviors before incidents occur. 3. Intelligent routing - Quantifies and prioritizes risks based on business impact, delivering actionable intelligence to stakeholders. 4. Response orchestration - Automates investigation and remediation tasks while providing enriched context to SOAR and ITSM systems. 5. Continuous feedback - Facilitates root cause analysis and validation of models, parsers, and rules. The solution includes Adaptive MDR (Managed Detection and Response) services specifically designed for Google Chronicle SecOps environments. It helps organizations maintain data integrity in their security data lake while optimizing threat detection capabilities. Resolution Intelligence Cloud combines functionality typically found across multiple tools including XDR, SOAR, SIEM, and asset management. It maps threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and provides collaboration capabilities through secure war rooms for incident response coordination.