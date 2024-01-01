Cortex XDR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Stop attacks with full visibility and analytics using Cortex XDR, a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced malware, exploits, and fileless attacks with its lightweight agent, behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis. With laser-accurate detection, pinpoint evasive threats using patented behavioral analytics and machine learning to profile behavior and detect anomalies indicative of attack. Complete Endpoint Security is ensured with NGAV, host firewall, disk encryption, and USB device control. Lightning-fast investigation and response is enabled with incident management, allowing you to view the root cause of any alert with a single click and swiftly stop attacks across your environment.