Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
Stop attacks with full visibility and analytics using Cortex XDR, a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced malware, exploits, and fileless attacks with its lightweight agent, behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis. With laser-accurate detection, pinpoint evasive threats using patented behavioral analytics and machine learning to profile behavior and detect anomalies indicative of attack. Complete Endpoint Security is ensured with NGAV, host firewall, disk encryption, and USB device control. Lightning-fast investigation and response is enabled with incident management, allowing you to view the root cause of any alert with a single click and swiftly stop attacks across your environment.
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities.
A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats