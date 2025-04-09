BitLyft AIR Platform 0 Commercial

BitLyft AIR Platform is a managed detection and response (MDR) solution that combines security technology with human expertise to provide cybersecurity services. The platform integrates security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities with security operations center (SOC) services, offering continuous monitoring and threat detection. BitLyft AIR utilizes artificial intelligence to reduce alert fatigue by automating the analysis of security events, reportedly filtering out up to 70% of alerts. The platform includes threat intelligence integration to identify and respond to emerging threats. The service is delivered by a US-based team that provides direct access to security engineers and offers consultation services tailored to specific organizational needs. BitLyft AIR is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and compatible with GovCloud hosting environments. The platform is designed to serve various industries including banking, public utilities, and manufacturing, with a focus on organizations that may have limited internal security resources or are looking to augment their existing security capabilities. BitLyft AIR combines automated security monitoring with human analysis and incident response capabilities, aiming to provide comprehensive security coverage without requiring customers to manage additional security technologies themselves.