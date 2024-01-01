package-management

7 tools and resources

Linux Soft Exploit Suggester

Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitexploit-databaseprivilege-escalationpackage-management
snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
npq

A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.

Application Security
Free
npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit
npm-zoo

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmmalware-detectionpackage-managementsecurity-researchdependency-management
Confused

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Lockfile Linting

Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.

Application Security
Free
npmyarnsecuritypackage-management
npm Blog Archive

Detailed analysis of the event-stream incident and actions taken by npm Security.

Security Operations
Free
npmincident-responsepackage-management