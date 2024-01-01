TheHive Documentation

A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
TheHive is a collaborative and open-source incident response platform that allows for the sharing of observables among analysts and automated response actions.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.