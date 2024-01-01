TheHive Documentation

ALTERNATIVES

RTIR 0 ( 0 ) Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementincident-handlingincident-tracking

IRIS-SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free automationdfirsoarsecurity-orchestration

Morgue 0 ( 0 ) A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features. Security Operations Free incident-responsejira