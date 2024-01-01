4 tools and resources
InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.
Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.
Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.