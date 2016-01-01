185 tools and resources
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse
A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials
Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.
A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.
Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.
Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.
A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.
A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
CSET is a free software tool for identifying vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control cyber systems.
International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.
SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.
A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.
SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.
CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology.
CTF write-ups from SababaSec team
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources
A subscription-based service offering ad-free access to cybersecurity news, podcasts, briefings, articles, and events.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
NSA's cybersecurity advisories and guidance on evolving threats and mitigations.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.
Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.
Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.
A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.
Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking
A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.
Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.
SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.
Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.
A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.
Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.
A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical and artefact analysis fundamentals.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.
MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.
Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.
Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.
Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.
OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.
Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.