Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

FutureFeed 0 ( 0 ) A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements GRC Commercial nistcybersecuritycompliance

BloodHound 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

ExploitDB 0 ( 0 ) A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information. Offensive Security Free exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve

Security Affairs 0 ( 0 ) Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritycybercrime

ThreatCrowd API 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports Miscellaneous Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

GridPot 0 ( 0 ) GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS). Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection

Golismero 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources Threat Management Free osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

echoCTF 0 ( 0 ) echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness

Hash Extender 0 ( 0 ) A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms. Offensive Security Free hash-calculatorhash-crackingcybersecurity

Cybersecurity Ventures 0 ( 0 ) Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry. Blogs and News Free cybersecurityresearchnews

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch

OpenPhish 0 ( 0 ) OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands. Threat Management Free phishingcybersecurity

Poortego 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal. Threat Management Free neo4jpythoncybersecurity

Graham Cluley 0 ( 0 ) Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements. Blogs and News Free cybersecurityinfosecpodcast

tiq-test 0 ( 0 ) Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference

BadCyber 0 ( 0 ) A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec

CSO Online 0 ( 0 ) A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends. Blogs and News Free infoseccybersecurity

ocaml-yara 0 ( 0 ) OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification Malware Analysis Free yaracybersecurityfile-scanning

Nomoreransom 0 ( 0 ) No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice. Digital Forensics Free ransomwaredecryptioncybersecurityransomware-prevention

README 0 ( 0 ) A standard document for software projects Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools

Data Hacking Project 0 ( 0 ) A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn. Data Protection and Cryptography Free cybersecurity

CIO 0 ( 0 ) A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation. Blogs and News Free infoseccybersecurity

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

Positive Hack Days Fest 0 ( 0 ) International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time. Miscellaneous Free cybersecuritysecurity-conference

Mirai Tracker 0 ( 0 ) A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns. Threat Management Free malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity

Reddit 0 ( 0 ) Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals. Miscellaneous Free communitycybersecurityinfosec

SecTor 0 ( 0 ) SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences. Miscellaneous Free conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference

Cisco Umbrella 0 ( 0 ) Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity. Threat Management Free cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention

VX-Underground 0 ( 0 ) VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats. Threat Management Free malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research

CPO Magazine 0 ( 0 ) CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritynews

DataPlane.org 0 ( 0 ) Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations. Threat Management Free cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

CyberOwl 0 ( 0 ) A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources Threat Management Free vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

CAPEC 0 ( 0 ) CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment

ParrotSec 0 ( 0 ) Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team

timeliner 0 ( 0 ) A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool

Enigma 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision. Training and Resources Free cybersecurityinfrastructure

Example Domain 0 ( 0 ) A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents. Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecurity

Cyberscoop 0 ( 0 ) CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritynews

YouTube 0 ( 0 ) A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity. Training and Resources Free cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices

Unfetter 0 ( 0 ) A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity. Threat Management Free data-ingestionanalyticscybersecurity

Packet Storm 0 ( 0 ) Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale. Threat Management Free infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools

maxmind.com 0 ( 0 ) MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences. Threat Management Commercial cybersecurityfraud-detectionmachine-learningsecurity-solutions

ShadowServer 0 ( 0 ) A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure. Threat Management Free cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security

ZoomEye 0 ( 0 ) ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises. Threat Management Free cybersecurity

cowrie2neo 0 ( 0 ) Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database. Honeypots Free cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity

secrepo 0 ( 0 ) A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie. Threat Management Free datasetcybersecurityrepositorysnort

MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE 0 ( 0 ) Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms. Miscellaneous Free cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog

PlumHound 0 ( 0 ) A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights. Vulnerability Management Free blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools