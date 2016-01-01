cybersecurity

Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
FutureFeed Logo

FutureFeed

0 (0)

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

GRC
Commercial
nistcybersecuritycompliance
BloodHound Logo

BloodHound

0 (0)

A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

Beacon

0 (0)

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingeducationcertification
Microsoft Security Blog Logo

Microsoft Security Blog

0 (0)

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide Logo

Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide

0 (0)

A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository

Training and Resources
Free
automationdevopscybersecurity
Intelligence-Driven Incident Response Logo

Intelligence-Driven Incident Response

0 (0)

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingresources
The Cyberclopaedia Logo

The Cyberclopaedia

0 (0)

A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationhackinglearning
AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange Logo

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

0 (0)

A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatssecurity-information-sharingcollaborationcybersecurity
MutableSecurity Logo

MutableSecurity

0 (0)

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) Logo

The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

0 (0)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

Training and Resources
Free
virus-totalcybersecurityonline-learningcertificationtraining

PCMag's Security Watch

0 (0)

PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurity
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

0 (0)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityhackingconferencemalwareddos
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) Logo

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

0 (0)

Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.

Threat Management
Free
splunkhpfeedsdata-visualizationcybersecurity
RuCTFE 2020 Conference Logo

RuCTFE 2020 Conference

0 (0)

Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecuritycommunitynetworking
ExploitDB Logo

ExploitDB

0 (0)

A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve
SANS Cyber Aces Logo

SANS Cyber Aces

0 (0)

Free cyber security training and resources for career development.

Training and Resources
Free
free-toolscybersecuritytrainingresources
Project Honey Pot Logo

Project Honey Pot

0 (0)

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecurityfraud-detectioncommunity-drivensecurity-research
CybersecNews Weekly Logo

CybersecNews Weekly

0 (0)

A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials

Training and Resources
Free
infosecnewslettercybersecurity
Security Affairs Logo

Security Affairs

0 (0)

Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycybercrime
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing Logo

Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing

0 (0)

A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
cybersecurityframeworkmicrosoft
ThreatCrowd API Logo

ThreatCrowd API

0 (0)

A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports

Miscellaneous
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

Rapid7 Cybersecurity Blog & Latest Vulnerability News

0 (0)

Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.

Threat Management
Free
blogcybersecuritynews
GridPot Logo

GridPot

0 (0)

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection
Golismero Logo

Golismero

0 (0)

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Threat Management
Free
osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

Android Malware Genome Project

0 (0)

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremobile-securitydatasetresearchcybersecurity

M. E. Kabay Courses

0 (0)

Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseceducation
Security Week Logo

Security Week

0 (0)

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsdata-protectionrisk-managementsecurity-operations
Crypto Drainer Attack Logo

Crypto Drainer Attack

0 (0)

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption

Threat Intelligence Sharing Platforms

0 (0)

Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-sharingcybersecurityincident-responsevulnerability-management
Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition Logo

Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-intelligencecybersecurityinformation-security
echoCTF Logo

echoCTF

0 (0)

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness
NodeSecure Logo

NodeSecure

0 (0)

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity

Shell-Storm Repository

0 (0)

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengescybersecurityeducationfree-toolslearning

ComDroid

0 (0)

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
Contribution Guidelines Logo

Contribution Guidelines

0 (0)

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
access-controlasset-inventorycompliancecybersecurityinfrastructuresecurity-auditsecurity-standards
Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo

Sangfor Endpoint Secure

0 (0)

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

0 (0)

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecuritynewsletter
Hash Extender Logo

Hash Extender

0 (0)

A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms.

Offensive Security
Free
hash-calculatorhash-crackingcybersecurity

OverTheWire: Vortex

0 (0)

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Vulnerability Management
Free
wargametrainingcybersecurityeducationlearningsecurity-training
Cybersecurity Ventures Logo

Cybersecurity Ventures

0 (0)

Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityresearchnews
Infosec Resources Logo

Infosec Resources

0 (0)

Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertification
LICSTER Logo

LICSTER

0 (0)

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch
OpenPhish Logo

OpenPhish

0 (0)

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Threat Management
Free
phishingcybersecurity
Compilation of SHODAN Filters Logo

Compilation of SHODAN Filters

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.

Training and Resources
Free
shodansearch-enginecybersecuritynetwork-securityinfosec
Labs-Pentest Logo

Labs-Pentest

0 (0)

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

Training and Resources
Free
ctfpentesttrainingsecurityhackingcybersecurity
Haaukins Logo

Haaukins

0 (0)

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence
Cyber Security Degrees Logo

Cyber Security Degrees

0 (0)

A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationonline-learning
Poortego Logo

Poortego

0 (0)

A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.

Threat Management
Free
neo4jpythoncybersecurity
Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT) Logo

Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT)

0 (0)

A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.

Threat Management
Free
appseccybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tool
Dark Reading Logo

Dark Reading

0 (0)

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycommunitynewsanalysiscyber-threatsbest-practices
Trend Micro Apex One Logo

Trend Micro Apex One

0 (0)

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitythreat-detectionrisk-managementcloud-nativecybersecuritycloud-compliance
Graham Cluley Logo

Graham Cluley

0 (0)

Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecpodcast

Admin Free Active Directory and Windows, Part 1

0 (0)

Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.

Training and Resources
Free
active-directoryidentity-and-access-managementcybersecurity
HTB Academy Logo

HTB Academy

0 (0)

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationpentestingvulnerability-assessmentthreat-intelligence
tiq-test Logo

tiq-test

0 (0)

Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityconference
BadCyber Logo

BadCyber

0 (0)

A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec
CSO Online Logo

CSO Online

0 (0)

A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
ocaml-yara Logo

ocaml-yara

0 (0)

OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification

Malware Analysis
Free
yaracybersecurityfile-scanning
CVE Logo

CVE

0 (0)

The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cvevulnerabilitycybersecurityvulnerability-managementsecurity-research
ThreatHunting Project Logo

ThreatHunting Project

0 (0)

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
Nomoreransom Logo

Nomoreransom

0 (0)

No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.

Digital Forensics
Free
ransomwaredecryptioncybersecurityransomware-prevention
README Logo

README

0 (0)

A standard document for software projects

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools
Data Hacking Project Logo

Data Hacking Project

0 (0)

A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cybersecurity
Microsoft Community Hub Logo

Microsoft Community Hub

0 (0)

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoftcommunitycybersecuritymicrosoft-365windows-securityazure
CIO Logo

CIO

0 (0)

A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.

Blogs and News
Free
infoseccybersecurity
Syrup Logo

Syrup

0 (0)

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET) Logo

Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET)

0 (0)

CSET is a free software tool for identifying vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control cyber systems.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseccompliancecybersecurityvulnerability-assessment
Positive Hack Days Fest Logo

Positive Hack Days Fest

0 (0)

International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritysecurity-conference
SANS Blog Logo

SANS Blog

0 (0)

SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationaicloud-securitycyber-defense
Mirai Tracker Logo

Mirai Tracker

0 (0)

A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionnetwork-securityscapycybersecurity
Binkit Logo

Binkit

0 (0)

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide Logo

Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

Guides and eBooks
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritycompliancenistsecurity-standards
Malware Traffic Analysis Logo

Malware Traffic Analysis

0 (0)

A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.

Network Security
Free
malware-analysispcaptraffic-analysiscybersecurityresearch

Reddit

0 (0)

Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.

Miscellaneous
Free
communitycybersecurityinfosec
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) Logo

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

0 (0)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity

SecTor

0 (0)

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecurityinfosecsecurity-conference
Cisco Umbrella Logo

Cisco Umbrella

0 (0)

Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention
OSTrICa Logo

OSTrICa

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourceframeworkcybersecurity
nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution Logo

nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution

0 (0)

Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-intelcybersecurityinfosec
VX-Underground Logo

VX-Underground

0 (0)

VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecybersecuritythreat-intelligencethreat-research
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution Logo

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

0 (0)

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
Hack.lu 2019 Conference Logo

Hack.lu 2019 Conference

0 (0)

Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecurityprivacyransomware
GreHack 2018 Conference Videos Logo

GreHack 2018 Conference Videos

0 (0)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.

Training and Resources
Free
ransomwarecybersecurity
CPO Magazine Logo

CPO Magazine

0 (0)

CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynews
CTF Write-Ups SababaSec Logo

CTF Write-Ups SababaSec

0 (0)

CTF write-ups from SababaSec team

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcybersecuritycompetition
Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model Logo

Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model

0 (0)

A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response

Security Operations
Free
huntingcybersecuritysecurity-operationsincident-response
Reverse Engineering for Beginners Logo

Reverse Engineering for Beginners

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.

Training and Resources
Free
reverse-engineeringassembly-languagecybersecuritylearningresources
DataPlane.org Logo

DataPlane.org

0 (0)

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
CyberOwl Logo

CyberOwl

0 (0)

A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity
The Cyber Wire Pro Logo

The Cyber Wire Pro

0 (0)

A subscription-based service offering ad-free access to cybersecurity news, podcasts, briefings, articles, and events.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritypodcast
ChopShop Logo

ChopShop

0 (0)

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

NSA Cybersecurity

0 (0)

NSA's cybersecurity advisories and guidance on evolving threats and mitigations.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritymobile-security

CI Army List

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-researchcybersecurity
The Threat Hunter Playbook Logo

The Threat Hunter Playbook

0 (0)

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Starbase Logo

Starbase

0 (0)

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cybersecuritysecurity-analysisasset-inventoryasset-discoveryintegration
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab Logo

Securelist by Kaspersky Lab

0 (0)

Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritythreat-researchsecurity-solutionsindustrial-security
CAPEC Logo

CAPEC

0 (0)

CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment
The Pyramid of Pain Logo

The Pyramid of Pain

0 (0)

A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.

Threat Management
Free
indicator-of-compromisecybersecurityattack-detectionincident-response

TypeDB Blog

0 (0)

Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritydatabasedatabase-security
ParrotSec Logo

ParrotSec

0 (0)

Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team
YETI Logo

YETI

0 (0)

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Threat Management
Free
taxiipythondjangoproof-of-conceptcybersecurityinfosec

Google CTF

0 (0)

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Vulnerability Management
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritycryptographyreverse-engineering

MalShare

0 (0)

Platform for uploading, searching, and downloading malware samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremalware-analysismalware-detectioncybersecurity
timeliner Logo

timeliner

0 (0)

A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool
Naked Security and Sophos News Logo

Naked Security and Sophos News

0 (0)

Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligencesecurity-education
The DFIR Report Logo

The DFIR Report

0 (0)

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Threat Management
Free
dfirthreat-intelligenceincident-responsemalware-analysiscybersecurity
ThreatNote Logo

ThreatNote

0 (0)

Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecuritythreat-analysisvulnerability-managementsecurity-posture
dfir.org Logo

dfir.org

0 (0)

Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events

Training and Resources
Free
forensicsresearchcybersecurity
INE Security Logo

INE Security

0 (0)

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritytrainingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-hunting
MITRE ATT&CK® Logo

MITRE ATT&CK®

0 (0)

Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformcybersecuritymitrethreat-modelingthreat-intelligence
Hashcat Cheat Sheet Logo

Hashcat Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking

Training and Resources
Free
password-crackinghash-crackingpassword-recoverycybersecurityinfosec
Enigma Logo

Enigma

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfrastructure
Schneier on Security Logo

Schneier on Security

0 (0)

Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecblogsecurity-analysis
SecurityWeek Logo

SecurityWeek

0 (0)

SecurityWeek provides comprehensive cybersecurity news and analysis across various security domains.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsanalysisthreat-intelligencenetwork-security

Example Domain

0 (0)

A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityinfosecsecurity
Microsoft Israel R&D Center Logo

Microsoft Israel R&D Center

0 (0)

Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycommunity
Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework Logo

Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework

0 (0)

A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityframeworkjsonbrowser
Open Security Training Logo

Open Security Training

0 (0)

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationtrainingcommunity-drivenopen-source
Cyberscoop Logo

Cyberscoop

0 (0)

CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynews
Practical Memory Forensics Logo

Practical Memory Forensics

0 (0)

A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsincident-responsedigital-forensicscybersecurity
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Logo

The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

Training and Resources
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringcybersecurity
YouTube Logo

YouTube

0 (0)

A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices
Unfetter Logo

Unfetter

0 (0)

A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.

Threat Management
Free
data-ingestionanalyticscybersecurity
Active Directory Control Paths Logo

Active Directory Control Paths

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
cybersecurityidentity-and-access-managementiamrbac
McAfee Blogs Logo

McAfee Blogs

0 (0)

Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblognews
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System Logo

University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

0 (0)

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
FIR (Fast Incident Response) Logo

FIR (Fast Incident Response)

0 (0)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritysocpythondjango
MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0 Logo

MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0

0 (0)

Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackstixctithreat-intelligencecybersecurity
Slavehack 2 Logo

Slavehack 2

0 (0)

Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityhackingsimulationtraining
ENISA Training Resources Logo

ENISA Training Resources

0 (0)

ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical and artefact analysis fundamentals.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingresources
Packet Storm Logo

Packet Storm

0 (0)

Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecuritysecurity-threatsvulnerabilitiessecurity-tools

Cyber Cure free intelligence feeds

0 (0)

Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurity
Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security Logo

Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesecurity-operationsworkflow-automation
Infosec Boot Camps Logo

Infosec Boot Camps

0 (0)

Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertification
Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides Logo

Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides

0 (0)

A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.

Training and Resources
Free
conferencecybersecurityreconlearning
Bad Sector Labs Blog - Last Week in Security (LWiS) Logo

Bad Sector Labs Blog - Last Week in Security (LWiS)

0 (0)

Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsblog
HpfeedsHoneyGraph Logo

HpfeedsHoneyGraph

0 (0)

A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
hpfeedsvisualizationcybersecuritylog-analysisdata-visualization
Malware Signatures Overview Logo

Malware Signatures Overview

0 (0)

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencemalware-detectioncybersecuritythreat-research
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0 Logo

Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0

0 (0)

A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.

Guides and eBooks
Free
nmappenetration-testingcybersecurity
Google Security Blog Logo

Google Security Blog

0 (0)

Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.

Blogs and News
Free
infosecsecuritycybersecurity
SANS Institute Logo

SANS Institute

0 (0)

Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources

Training and Resources
Free
cyber-defensetrainingcybersecurityeducationresources
Krebs on Security Logo

Krebs on Security

0 (0)

Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycybercrimesecurity-reporting

maxmind.com

0 (0)

MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.

Threat Management
Commercial
cybersecurityfraud-detectionmachine-learningsecurity-solutions
ThreatConnect Developer Documentation Logo

ThreatConnect Developer Documentation

0 (0)

Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.

Training and Resources
Free
securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecybersecurity
ShadowServer Logo

ShadowServer

0 (0)

A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-datamalwareddosnetwork-security
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016

0 (0)

Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamctfcompetitioncybersecurityinfosec
FreeBuf Logo

FreeBuf

0 (0)

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityresourcesvulnerabilitiesweb-securitysystem-securitynetwork-securitywireless-security
ZoomEye Logo

ZoomEye

0 (0)

ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecurity
cowrie2neo Logo

cowrie2neo

0 (0)

Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.

Honeypots
Free
cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity
EQL Analytics Library Logo

EQL Analytics Library

0 (0)

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecuritykibana
secrepo Logo

secrepo

0 (0)

A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.

Threat Management
Free
datasetcybersecurityrepositorysnort
SCADA HoneyNet Project Logo

SCADA HoneyNet Project

0 (0)

Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.

Honeypots
Free
industrial-securityscadahoneypotnetwork-securitycybersecurity
MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE Logo

MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE

0 (0)

Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog
OWASP News Logo

OWASP News

0 (0)

OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.

Blogs and News
Free
owaspapplication-securitysecurity-standardsopen-sourcecybersecurity
Mandos Way Logo

Mandos Way

0 (0)

Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityai
Incident Response Flowchart Logo

Incident Response Flowchart

0 (0)

A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.

Guides and eBooks
Free
incident-responseincident-managementsecurity-incident-responsecybersecurityincident-handling
SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet Logo

SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.

Guides and eBooks
Free
smbwindowslinuxcybersecurity
VERIS Community Database Logo

VERIS Community Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making

Threat Management
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsethreat-intelligencedata-science
PlumHound Logo

PlumHound

0 (0)

A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.

Vulnerability Management
Free
blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools
F-Secure Blog Logo

F-Secure Blog

0 (0)

F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogsecurity-threatsresearchbest-practices
Paul's Security Weekly Logo

Paul's Security Weekly

0 (0)

A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.

Blogs and News
Free
podcastcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-education
Shockpot-Frontend Logo

Shockpot-Frontend

0 (0)

A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.

Honeypots
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop Logo

Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

0 (0)

A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxwindowsprivilege-escalationcybersecurity
Honeycomb Plugins Logo

Honeycomb Plugins

0 (0)

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) Logo

Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE)

0 (0)

A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.

Training and Resources
Free
dockercybersecuritytrainingvulnerable-applicationspentestpenetration-testing
SANS Logo

SANS

0 (0)

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationeducationsecurity-educationsecurity-training
CTF_WRITEUPS Logo

CTF_WRITEUPS