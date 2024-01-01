Workflow Templates Repository

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
This repository contains the templates to Ayehu's existing workflows. You're welcome to use the templates, modify them, and then contribute back whatever new workflows you design! What are Workflows? The Ayehu NG platform includes a Workflow Designer - you can design and execute a variety of IT and business processes, and the processes created can be set to run automatically either in response to a specific event, alert or incident, or as part of regularly scheduled tasks. You can also export your work to a file in the XML format, and import workflows shared by your peers who have done the same.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.