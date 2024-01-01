Workflow Templates Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains the templates to Ayehu's existing workflows. You're welcome to use the templates, modify them, and then contribute back whatever new workflows you design! What are Workflows? The Ayehu NG platform includes a Workflow Designer - you can design and execute a variety of IT and business processes, and the processes created can be set to run automatically either in response to a specific event, alert or incident, or as part of regularly scheduled tasks. You can also export your work to a file in the XML format, and import workflows shared by your peers who have done the same.