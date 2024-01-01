NEW

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

honeydet 0 ( 0 ) A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool

HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept

MTPot 0 ( 0 ) Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit. Honeypots Free honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license

Kako 0 ( 0 ) A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerabilitypayloadsimulation

FraudGuard 0 ( 0 ) FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud. Threat Management Free fraud-detectionhoneypotapi-integration

WAPot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic Network Security Free honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

fatt 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3

DionaeaFR 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython

Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

Express Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares. Honeypots Free honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing

IMAP-Honey 0 ( 0 ) IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog. Honeypots Free honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

HoneyPress 0 ( 0 ) WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts. Honeypots Free wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

Helix Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP. Honeypots Free honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp

SMTPLLMPot 0 ( 0 ) A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotproof-of-concept

Tango 0 ( 0 ) Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease. Honeypots Free honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response

Honeygrove 0 ( 0 ) Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotpython

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson

SMTP Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotemail-securitytls

Beelzebub 0 ( 0 ) Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm. Honeypots Free honeypotkubernetes

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

WP-Smart-Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot. Application Security Free infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool

hived 0 ( 0 ) Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionmit-license

mysql-honeypotd 0 ( 0 ) Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options. Honeypots Free honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

GasPot 0 ( 0 ) GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry. Honeypots Free honeypotsimulation

Galah 0 ( 0 ) Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics

Mailoney 0 ( 0 ) SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotpythonemail-security

Drupot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal. Honeypots Free honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning

Troje 0 ( 0 ) Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives. Honeypots Free honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept

ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing

StrutsHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability. Honeypots Free apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability

RedisHoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotredisgolangtcp

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

DemonHunter 0 ( 0 ) Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpython

sshesame 0 ( 0 ) An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

django-admin-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access Application Security Free djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection

Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities Honeypots Free blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

Project Artillery 0 ( 0 ) A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations. Honeypots Free honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows

Honeypot Daemon (potd) 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment. Honeypots Free honeypotsandboxtraffic-filtering

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

Log4Pot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure

Binary Edge 0 ( 0 ) A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot

Monkey-Spider 0 ( 0 ) A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats. Honeypots Free crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source

Sticky Elephant 0 ( 0 ) A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings Honeypots Free honeypotyamlruby

SSHoney 0 ( 0 ) SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlog-analysis

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) 0 ( 0 ) An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Hornet 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems. Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Kippo Stats 0 ( 0 ) A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot. Honeypots Free kipposshhoneypotstatistics

node-ftp-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts. Honeypots Free ftphoneypotbot-detection

EoHoneypotBundle 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions. Application Security Free honeypotspam-prevention

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

Kojoney 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the SSH Service Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis

Glastopf 0 ( 0 ) Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion

mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana

Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates. Honeypots Free ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken

SHIVA Spampot 0 ( 0 ) SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection

ADBHoney 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research

Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security

HoneyMalt 0 ( 0 ) Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data. Threat Management Free honeypotmysqlkippoanalysis

Medpot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options. Honeypots Free honeypotgodockercontainerization

vnclowpot 0 ( 0 ) Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge. Honeypots Free vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting

BW-Pot 0 ( 0 ) A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security

Honeybrid 0 ( 0 ) A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security Honeypots Free honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering

sshlowpot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing

WebLogic Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection

HoneypotPi 0 ( 0 ) Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

OWA Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security

Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response

Kippo 0 ( 0 ) Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

HellPot 0 ( 0 ) HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotbot-detection

Pasithea 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats. Honeypots Free honeypotjavaubuntuserver

Honeyntp 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts. Network Security Free honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring

bap 0 ( 0 ) bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials. Honeypots Free honeypothttplogging

Bifrozt-ansible 0 ( 0 ) Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response

OpenCanary 0 ( 0 ) OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi

Delilah Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection

Tomcat Manager Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Malbait 0 ( 0 ) A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringraspberry-pi

Nodepot 0 ( 0 ) A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb

DShield Docker 0 ( 0 ) A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project Network Security Free cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

VerySimpleHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging

Elastichoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing

SNARE 0 ( 0 ) A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-security

Honeypot-Camera 0 ( 0 ) An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes Honeypots Free honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research

Go0r 0 ( 0 ) A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgolang

cowrie2neo 0 ( 0 ) Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database. Honeypots Free cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity

MICROS Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications. Honeypots Free honeypotdirectory-traversaloracle

HoneyPy 0 ( 0 ) A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool

HoneyAlarmG2 0 ( 0 ) A simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system Honeypots Free honeypot

HoneyUp 0 ( 0 ) Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing

WhiteFace HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support. Honeypots Free honeypotubunturdpvnc

phpMyAdmin Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations. Honeypots Free honeypotapachesiem

SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing

Honeyport 0 ( 0 ) A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting. Network Security Free honeypotiptablespythonlinux

HoneyThing 0 ( 0 ) HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotroutersecurity-testing

go-HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity Honeypots Free honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response

DDoSPot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services. Honeypots Free ddoshoneypotudpattack-detectionsecurity-monitoring

Portlurker 0 ( 0 ) Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging. Network Security Free honeypotrustsqlitelogging

modpot 0 ( 0 ) A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation

Spam Honeypot Tool 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam Honeypots Free honeypotanalysis