DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Honeypots
honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
honeydet

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

Honeypots
honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
HoneyFS

An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotfile-systemnatural-language-processingproof-of-concept
Bait and Switch Honeypot

An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.

Honeypots
honeypotred-teamblue-teamincident-response
MTPot

Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.

Honeypots
honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license
Kako

A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.

Honeypots
honeypotvulnerabilitypayloadsimulation
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Application Security
phphoneypotmiddlewaresecurityweb-application-security
FraudGuard

FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud.

Threat Management
fraud-detectionhoneypotapi-integration
WAPot

A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic

Network Security
honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
fatt

A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.

Network Security
network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3
DionaeaFR

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython
DNS Honeypot - UDPot

A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.

Honeypots
dnshoneypotdockerpython
Blacknet

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
HoneySMB

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools
Honeytrap by Honeytrap

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-testingred-teampenetration-testingincident-response
Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing
IMAP-Honey

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

Honeypots
honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation
HoneyPress

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

Honeypots
wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring
Intrusion Detection Honeypots

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

Network Security
honeypotpacket-analysisnetwork-securityincident-response
Helix Honeypot

Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.

Honeypots
honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp
Kippo Detect

Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally

Network Security
honeypotsshkippo
SMTPLLMPot

A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.

Honeypots
smtphoneypotproof-of-concept
Tango

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Honeypots
honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response
Honeygrove

Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol.

Honeypots
honeypotpython
Honeytrap by Till Mannw

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Honeypots
honeypotnetwork-securitytcpudpattack-detectionproxy
Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
SMTP Honeypot

SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.

Honeypots
smtphoneypotemail-securitytls
Beelzebub

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.

Honeypots
honeypotkubernetes
iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
WP-Smart-Honeypot

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.

Application Security
infosecspam-preventionhoneypotsecurity-tool
hived

Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.

Honeypots
honeypotattack-detectionmit-license
mysql-honeypotd

Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.

Honeypots
honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security
ESPot

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Honeypots
honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing
Hudinx

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
GasPot

GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry.

Honeypots
honeypotsimulation
Galah

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Honeypots
honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security
HoneyDB

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools
Glastopf Analytics

A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.

Honeypots
appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics
Mailoney

SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.

Honeypots
smtphoneypotpythonemail-security
Twisted Honeypots

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Honeypots
honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
Ghost USB Honeypot

A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.

Honeypots
honeypotmalware-detectionusb-securityfile-analysisbinary-security
Drupot

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Honeypots
honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning
Troje

Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.

Honeypots
honeypotcontainer-securityattack-vectorproof-of-concept
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring
T-Pot 17.10

Multi-honeypot platform with various honeypots and monitoring tools.

Honeypots
honeypotdockerdocker-composesecurity-monitoring
Syrup

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
SSHHiPot

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing
StrutsHoneypot

Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.

Honeypots
apachehoneypotcveexploitvulnerability
T-Pot - The All In One Multi Honeypot Platform

A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-tools
Dolos: SDN Honeypot

An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.

Honeypots
honeypotmalware-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
RedisHoneyPot

A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.

Honeypots
honeypotredisgolangtcp
HoneyDrive

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
Toms Honey Pot

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
DemonHunter

Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactionpython
sshesame

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
Cisco ASA Honeypot

A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.

Honeypots
honeypotdoslow-interactionmit-license
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Application Security
djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection
Bluepot

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities

Honeypots
blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing
Project Artillery

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

Honeypots
honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows
Honeypot Daemon (potd)

A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment.

Honeypots
honeypotsandboxtraffic-filtering
YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
Log4Pot

A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.

Honeypots
honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure
Binary Edge

A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot
Monkey-Spider

A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.

Honeypots
crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source
Sticky Elephant

A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings

Honeypots
honeypotyamlruby
SSHoney

SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotlog-analysis
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Honeypots
honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython
sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Honeypots
honeypotthreat-detectionmalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-monitoring
Hornet

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Honeypots
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Kippo Stats

A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.

Honeypots
kipposshhoneypotstatistics
node-ftp-honeypot

A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.

Honeypots
ftphoneypotbot-detection
EoHoneypotBundle

A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.

Application Security
honeypotspam-prevention
KFSensor

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
Kojoney

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Honeypots
honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis
Glastopf

Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.

Honeypots
honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion
mhn-core-docker

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana
Honeypot-FTP

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Honeypots
ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken
SHIVA Spampot

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Honeypots
honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection
ADBHoney

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Network Security
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research
Dockerpot

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Honeypots
dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security
Honey Ports

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Network Security
honeypotport-scanningdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-security
HoneyMalt

Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.

Threat Management
honeypotmysqlkippoanalysis

Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.

Network Security
network-securityintrusion-detectionprotocol-analysishoneypotsignature-generation
Medpot

A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.

Honeypots
honeypotgodockercontainerization
vnclowpot

Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.

Honeypots
vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting
BW-Pot

A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.

Honeypots
honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security
Honeybrid

A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security

Honeypots
honeypotnetwork-securitysecurity-toolredirectiontraffic-filtering
sshlowpot

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing
WebLogic Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection
HoneypotPi

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.

Honeypots
dockerdocker-composehoneypotkipposshsecurity-testing
OWA Honeypot

A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Bifrozt

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Honeypots
honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response
Kippo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
HellPot

HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotbot-detection
Pasithea

A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.

Honeypots
honeypotjavaubuntuserver
Honeyntp

A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.

Network Security
honeypotddosredisloggingsecurity-monitoring
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764)

A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotrouterbackdoornodejs
bap

bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.

Honeypots
honeypothttplogging
Bifrozt-ansible

Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response
HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System

A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.

Network Security
honeypotpythonlow-interactionrdpvnctelnet
OpenCanary

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi
Delilah Honeypot

A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.

Honeypots
honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection
Tomcat Manager Honeypot

A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.

Honeypots
honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Malbait

A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-monitoringraspberry-pi
Nodepot

A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.

Honeypots
blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security
Dionaea

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb
DShield Docker

A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project

Network Security
cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot
VerySimpleHoneypot

Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging
OWASP Honeypot

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Honeypots
honeypotpythonsecurity-researchopen-sourcesecurity-testing
Elastichoney

A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing
SNARE

A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet

Honeypots
honeypotweb-application-security
Honeypot-Camera

An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes

Honeypots
honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research
Go0r

A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgolang
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Network Security
honeypotsecurity-testingnetwork-securityincident-responsesecurity-automation
cowrie2neo

Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.

Honeypots
cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity
MICROS Honeypot

A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.

Honeypots
honeypotdirectory-traversaloracle
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications

A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.

Specialized Security
honeypotspam-preventionsecurity-tool
HoneyPy

A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool
SCADA HoneyNet Project

Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.

Honeypots
industrial-securityscadahoneypotnetwork-securitycybersecurity
Telnet IoT Honeypot

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
ssh-honeypotd

A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C

Network Security
sshhoneypotlow-interactioncommand-line-tool
HoneyAlarmG2

A simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system

Honeypots
honeypot
HoneyUp

Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.

Honeypots
honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing
Docker HTTP API Emulator

Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.

Offensive Security
dockerserverlogginghoneypot
WhiteFace HoneyPot

A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support.

Honeypots
honeypotubunturdpvnc
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

A printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network to detect and analyze potential attackers.

Network Security
honeypotnetwork-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingthreat-detection
Honeycomb Plugins

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
phpMyAdmin Honeypot

A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.

Honeypots
honeypotapachesiem
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
Honeyport

A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.

Network Security
honeypotiptablespythonlinux
HoneyThing

HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol.

Honeypots
honeypotroutersecurity-testing
Honeypot Setup Script

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.

Honeypots
honeypotscriptdeploymentsecurity-testingpentesting
go-HoneyPot

A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity

Honeypots
honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response
DDoSPot

Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.

Honeypots
ddoshoneypotudpattack-detectionsecurity-monitoring
Portlurker

Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.

Network Security
honeypotrustsqlitelogging
modpot

A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation
Hack.lu 2018

Recorded talks from Hack.lu 2018 covering various cybersecurity topics.

Miscellaneous
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesocial-engineeringhoneypotbashwindows
Arctic Swallow

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactionsecurity-threatsreal-time-monitoringloggingmalware-detection
Spam Honeypot Tool

A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam

Honeypots
honeypotanalysis
HonTel

Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.

Honeypots
honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing