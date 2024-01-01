Elastic Security YARA Rules 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Elastic Security provides signature-based YARA rules within the Elastic Endpoint product to detect and prevent emerging threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems. The repository holds over 1,000 YARA rules used for stopping Trojans, ransomware, cryptominers, and more, suitable for Network Defending, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, Malware Analysis, and more. Contributions are welcome, and the rules are licensed under the Elastic License v2.