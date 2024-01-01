Elastic Security YARA Rules Logo

Elastic Security YARA Rules

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Elastic Security provides signature-based YARA rules within the Elastic Endpoint product to detect and prevent emerging threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems. The repository holds over 1,000 YARA rules used for stopping Trojans, ransomware, cryptominers, and more, suitable for Network Defending, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, Malware Analysis, and more. Contributions are welcome, and the rules are licensed under the Elastic License v2.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-huntingincident-responsemalware-analysissignature-based-detection

ALTERNATIVES