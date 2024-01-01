Elastic Security YARA Rules

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Elastic Security provides signature-based YARA rules within the Elastic Endpoint product to detect and prevent emerging threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems. The repository holds over 1,000 YARA rules used for stopping Trojans, ransomware, cryptominers, and more, suitable for Network Defending, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, Malware Analysis, and more. Contributions are welcome, and the rules are licensed under the Elastic License v2.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
Repository containing IoCs related to Volexity's threat intelligence blog posts and tools.