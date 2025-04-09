AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

AKATI Sekurity is a cybersecurity consulting firm founded in 2007 that provides comprehensive security services across five continents to over 400 organizations. The company offers four main service lines: 1. Managed Security Services (MSSP) - Provides 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response using advanced analytics and AI-driven threat intelligence. 2. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) - Helps organizations implement security frameworks, align with industry standards, and mitigate risks to achieve regulatory compliance. 3. Security Consulting Services - Delivers tailored security assessments, strategic roadmaps, and implementation of security solutions. 4. Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) - Conducts investigations following security incidents, identifies attack vectors, and implements remediation strategies. The company specializes in serving various sectors including financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies, retail, and technology companies. Their service portfolio also includes specialized offerings such as red teaming, PCI DSS ASV, darkweb monitoring, brand protection, and compromise assessments.