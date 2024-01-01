GRC
Tools for managing governance, risk, and compliance in cybersecurity programs.
Explore 13 curated tools and resources
RELATED TASKS
LATEST ADDITIONS
Uno.ai is an AI-powered GRC platform that automates various governance, risk, and compliance processes to enhance efficiency and risk management.
A-LIGN provides cybersecurity compliance audits and certifications, offering a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP, along with a technology platform for audit management.
ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
PINNED
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.