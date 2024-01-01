GRC

Tools for managing governance, risk, and compliance in cybersecurity programs.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Blogs and News
Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security
Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
