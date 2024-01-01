Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
PyIOCe is an OpenIOC editor built using Python 2.7 and wxPython 3.0.0.0. There are many systems for storing complete threat intelligence, but OpenIOC excels at manipulating that data into a reduced and operationalized search method. This can be used to build IOCs that describe broad threat behavior such as persistence mechanisms or important forensic sources or it can be used to search for more narrowly identified threats during incident response to rapidly scope a compromise across large enterprise networks. This project is meant to expand ongoing efforts to broaden the use of OpenIOC with other systems such as Snort, GRR, Splunk, and Yara. Standalone binaries are available under /dist. Required Python Modules: wxPython, lxml. Features: - Almost entirely keyboard driven - Support for opening and editing OpenIOC 1.0 and 1.1 IOCs simultaneously (OpenIOC 1.0 support is MIR only using legacy MIR terms) - Indicator Term management - Parameter management - Preferences for default IOC version, default IOC context, and default IOC author - IOC Cloning - Revert IOC Changes to last saved - Cut/Copy/Paste & drag and drop for Indicator tree - Indicator Terms and Parameters definition
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.