Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

PyIOCe is an OpenIOC editor built using Python 2.7 and wxPython 3.0.0.0. There are many systems for storing complete threat intelligence, but OpenIOC excels at manipulating that data into a reduced and operationalized search method. This can be used to build IOCs that describe broad threat behavior such as persistence mechanisms or important forensic sources or it can be used to search for more narrowly identified threats during incident response to rapidly scope a compromise across large enterprise networks. This project is meant to expand ongoing efforts to broaden the use of OpenIOC with other systems such as Snort, GRR, Splunk, and Yara. Standalone binaries are available under /dist. Required Python Modules: wxPython, lxml. Features: - Almost entirely keyboard driven - Support for opening and editing OpenIOC 1.0 and 1.1 IOCs simultaneously (OpenIOC 1.0 support is MIR only using legacy MIR terms) - Indicator Term management - Parameter management - Preferences for default IOC version, default IOC context, and default IOC author - IOC Cloning - Revert IOC Changes to last saved - Cut/Copy/Paste & drag and drop for Indicator tree - Indicator Terms and Parameters definition