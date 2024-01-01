12 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API
A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.