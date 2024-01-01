NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

ThreatCheck 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files. Offensive Security Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis

AndroZoo 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results Malware Analysis Free appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch

ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Endpoint Security Free antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

Valkyrie Comodo 0 ( 0 ) Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination. Malware Analysis Free file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection