antivirus

12 tools and resources

NEW

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Inlyse Logo

Inlyse

0 (0)

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
Verisys Antivirus API Logo

Verisys Antivirus API

0 (0)

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
antivirusfile-scanningmalware-detectionrest-api
ThreatCheck Logo

ThreatCheck

0 (0)

A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.

Offensive Security
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis
ThreatDown EDR Logo

ThreatDown EDR

0 (0)

Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityantivirusvulnerability-assessmentincident-responseendpoint-detectionpatch-management
Harmony Endpoint Logo

Harmony Endpoint

0 (0)

All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusvpnendpoint-protection
Cloudmersive Virus Scan Logo

Cloudmersive Virus Scan

0 (0)

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection

AndroZoo

0 (0)

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch
ClamAV Logo

ClamAV

0 (0)

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool
Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus Logo

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

0 (0)

Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusfirewallemail-securityvpnendpoint-protection
Valkyrie Comodo Logo

Valkyrie Comodo

0 (0)

Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection
YARA-Endpoint Logo

YARA-Endpoint

0 (0)

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security