Orochi

Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysismemory-dumpvolatilityelasticsearchdjangoredis
OVIZART

Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.

Network Security
Free
network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango
DionaeaFR

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython
django-kippo

Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'

Honeypots
Free
mysqldjangokippo
MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligencedjangoframework
Oriana

Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango
LogESP

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Application Security
Free
djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection
AfterGlow Cloud

A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango
YETI

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Threat Management
Free
taxiipythondjangoproof-of-conceptcybersecurityinfosec
FIR (Fast Incident Response)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritysocpythondjango
PrismX

Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycisjiradjangoredis
YaraGuardian

A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-managementdjangoweb-interface
Cuckoo-Modified-API

A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.

Malware Analysis
Free
pythondjango