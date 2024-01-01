NEW

OVIZART 0 ( 0 ) Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities. Network Security Free network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango

DionaeaFR 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython

django-kippo 0 ( 0 ) Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo' Honeypots Free mysqldjangokippo

Oriana 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior. Threat Management Free threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango

django-admin-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access Application Security Free djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection

AfterGlow Cloud 0 ( 0 ) A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django. Miscellaneous Free visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango

YaraGuardian 0 ( 0 ) A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits. Malware Analysis Free yararule-managementdjangoweb-interface