14 tools and resources
Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.
Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'
A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.
Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.
A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.
A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.