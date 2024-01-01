21 tools and resources
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.
A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.