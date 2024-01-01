NEW

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

PacBot 0 ( 0 ) PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture. Security Operations Free cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

Tracecat 0 ( 0 ) Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows. Security Operations Free security-automationno-codeopen-source

Polyswarm 0 ( 0 ) PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc

Shuffler 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration

Redirect.rules 0 ( 0 ) A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsecuritysecurity-configurationsecurity-automation