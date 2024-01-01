security-automation

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion Logo

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

0 (0)

DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningmalware-analysisthreat-researchsecurity-automation
SyntheticSun Logo

SyntheticSun

0 (0)

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Free
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions

0 (0)

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit Logo

HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation
PacBot Logo

PacBot

0 (0)

PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.

Security Operations
Free
cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion
Repokid Logo

Repokid

0 (0)

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
CORTEX XSOAR Logo

CORTEX XSOAR

0 (0)

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
Commercial
incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration
Scumblr Logo

Scumblr

0 (0)

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools
AWS Security Automation Logo

AWS Security Automation

0 (0)

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
FastIntercept Logo

FastIntercept

0 (0)

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security
Tracecat Logo

Tracecat

0 (0)

Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.

Security Operations
Free
security-automationno-codeopen-source
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System Logo

University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

0 (0)

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
Teller Logo

Teller

0 (0)

Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
secret-managementcloud-securitydevopssecurity-automationconfiguration-management
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot Logo

DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

0 (0)

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingnetwork-securityincident-responsesecurity-automation
Polyswarm Logo

Polyswarm

0 (0)

PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc
Principal Mapper Logo

Principal Mapper

0 (0)

A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-auditsecurity-configurationsecurity-automation
Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks Logo

Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks

0 (0)

Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger

Security Operations
Free
azuremicrosoft-sentinelsecurity-automationsoar
Shuffler Logo

Shuffler

0 (0)

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration
Panther Detections Logo

Panther Detections

0 (0)

A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemsecurity-operationssecurity-automation
Redirect.rules Logo

Redirect.rules

0 (0)

A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecuritysecurity-configurationsecurity-automation
modpot Logo

modpot

0 (0)

A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation