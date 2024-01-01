6 tools and resources
Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.
A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.
Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.
Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.