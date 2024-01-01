digital-investigation

PassMark OSForensics

Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationpassword-recoverydata-recoverycase-management
Kuiper Digital Investigation Platform

A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationincident-response
Belkasoft Evidence Center

Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-evidenceincident-analysisdigital-investigation
Mac Locations Scraper

Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.

Digital Forensics
Free
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos
Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT)

A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosdigital-forensicscommand-line-tooldigital-investigation
Digital Forensics Framework (DFF)

Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-investigationcomputer-forensics