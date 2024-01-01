NEW

Jager 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format. Threat Management Free iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis

Cacador 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text. Network Security Free indicator-of-compromisegolang

LOKI 0 ( 0 ) LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. Threat Management Free iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis