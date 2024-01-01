indicator-of-compromise

Jager Logo

Jager

A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.

Threat Management
iocindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
Cacador Logo

Cacador

A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.

Network Security
indicator-of-compromisegolang
The Pyramid of Pain Logo

The Pyramid of Pain

A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.

Threat Management
indicator-of-compromisecybersecurityattack-detectionincident-response
LOKI Logo

LOKI

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.

Threat Management
iocyaraindicator-of-compromisefile-analysis
Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF) Logo

Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF)

The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceindicator-of-compromise
iocextract Logo

iocextract

A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.

Malware Analysis
iocindicator-of-compromiseregex
IOC Finder Logo

IOC Finder

Parse IOCs from text

Threat Management
iocindicator-of-compromise
IOC Fanger Python Package Logo

IOC Fanger Python Package

Python package for fanging and defanging indicators of compromise in text.

Miscellaneous
iocindicator-of-compromisepythonsecurity-tool