8 tools and resources
A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.
A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.
A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.
Parse IOCs from text
Python package for fanging and defanging indicators of compromise in text.