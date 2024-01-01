endpoint-protection

18 tools and resources

SpyShelter Logo

SpyShelter

0 (0)

A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionendpoint-security
Harmony Endpoint Logo

Harmony Endpoint

0 (0)

All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusvpnendpoint-protection
Daytripper Logo

Daytripper

0 (0)

A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.

Endpoint Security
Free
blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection
Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionzero-trustransomwaremalwaremachine-learning
Honeyku Logo

Honeyku

0 (0)

Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.

Honeypots
Free
honeytokenendpoint-protectionendpoint-security
FortiEDR Logo

FortiEDR

0 (0)

FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations
Cloud Academy Logo

Cloud Academy

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
Bitdefender GravityZone Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone

0 (0)

GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionrisk-assessmentthreat-preventionsecurity-incident-response
Heimdal Enterprise Logo

Heimdal Enterprise

0 (0)

Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.

Endpoint Security
Free
network-securityendpoint-protectionprivileged-access-managementdns-securityedr
CrowdStrike Falcon Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionxdrsecurity-platform
Cybereason Defense Platform Logo

Cybereason Defense Platform

0 (0)

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
Cortex XDR Logo

Cortex XDR

0 (0)

Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management
Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus Logo

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

0 (0)

Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusfirewallemail-securityvpnendpoint-protection
Webroot Business Endpoint Protection Logo

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectioncloud-securitymachine-learningmalware-detectionransomware-prevention
WatchGuard EPDR Logo

WatchGuard EPDR

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionthreat-detectionedr
YARA-Endpoint Logo

YARA-Endpoint

0 (0)

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security
ThreatLocker Platform Logo

ThreatLocker Platform

0 (0)

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Application Security
Free
endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis
Absolute Control Logo

Absolute Control

0 (0)

Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance