18 tools and resources
A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.
FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.
Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.