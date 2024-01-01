NEW

SpyShelter 0 ( 0 ) A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-protectionendpoint-security

Daytripper 0 ( 0 ) A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection. Endpoint Security Free blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection

Honeyku 0 ( 0 ) Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server. Honeypots Free honeytokenendpoint-protectionendpoint-security

FortiEDR 0 ( 0 ) FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations

Heimdal Enterprise 0 ( 0 ) Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management. Endpoint Security Free network-securityendpoint-protectionprivileged-access-managementdns-securityedr

CrowdStrike Falcon 0 ( 0 ) CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-protectionxdrsecurity-platform

Cortex XDR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management

YARA-Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security

ThreatLocker Platform 0 ( 0 ) ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints. Application Security Free endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis