A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
s3azureftphttp
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo

mass-s3-bucket-tester

0 (0)

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3tk Logo

s3tk

0 (0)

A security toolkit for Amazon S3

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3
2tearsinabucket Logo

2tearsinabucket

0 (0)

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3reverse Logo

s3reverse

0 (0)

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
s3_objects_check Logo

s3_objects_check

0 (0)

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-audit
S3BucketList Logo

S3BucketList

0 (0)

Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-researchbrowser-extension
AWSBucketDump Logo

AWSBucketDump

0 (0)

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
s3cario Logo

s3cario

0 (0)

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
S3Scanner Logo

S3Scanner

0 (0)

S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
kicks3 Logo

kicks3

0 (0)

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3javascript
ThreatModel for Amazon S3 Logo

ThreatModel for Amazon S3

0 (0)

A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.

Threat Management
Free
awsaws-securitys3mitigation
BinaryAlert Logo

BinaryAlert

0 (0)

A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.

Malware Analysis
Free
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response
Amazon Macie Logo

Amazon Macie

0 (0)

Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
awsaws-securitydata-securitys3