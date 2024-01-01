14 tools and resources
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
A security toolkit for Amazon S3
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.
A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.