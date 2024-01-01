A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
AfterGlow is a link graph visualization tool that helps you visualize and analyze the relationships between URLs, IP addresses, and other network entities. It provides a comprehensive view of the network topology, allowing you to identify patterns, trends, and anomalies. AfterGlow is particularly useful for incident response, threat hunting, and network security monitoring.
DOS attack by sending fake BPDUs to disrupt switches' STP engines.
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.
A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning