BloodHound 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

ESC 0 ( 0 ) Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features Malware Analysis Free appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team

racepwn 0 ( 0 ) A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software Offensive Security Free blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit

Brute Ratel C4 0 ( 0 ) Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-team

LockBoxx 0 ( 0 ) Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams Offensive Security Free red-teamoffensive-securityautomation

Redboto 0 ( 0 ) Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API. Offensive Security Free awsaws-securityred-team

Pentest Lab 0 ( 0 ) Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services. Offensive Security Free dockerdocker-composered-team

Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. Offensive Security Free appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering

Mystikal 0 ( 0 ) A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Offensive Security Free macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team

DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment Malware Analysis Free blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection

NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team

RedEye 0 ( 0 ) RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations. Threat Management Free blue-teamred-team

MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection. Offensive Security Free appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team

Ivy 0 ( 0 ) Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode. Offensive Security Free payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team

InlineWhispers 0 ( 0 ) A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes. Offensive Security Free cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security

Sliver 0 ( 0 ) Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments. Offensive Security Free security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations

Vulnerable-AD 0 ( 0 ) Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing

Caldera 0 ( 0 ) Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcyber-securityred-team

Sysreptor 0 ( 0 ) A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals. Vulnerability Management Free pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security

sshesame 0 ( 0 ) An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

nTimetools 0 ( 0 ) A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs

AggressiveProxy 0 ( 0 ) Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode. Offensive Security Free proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

ParrotSec 0 ( 0 ) Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team

Covenant 0 ( 0 ) Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet

Pwndrop 0 ( 0 ) Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testing

EvilClippy 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features. Offensive Security Free appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing

CobaltBus 0 ( 0 ) CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team

Forensia 0 ( 0 ) Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon

Mortar 0 ( 0 ) Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research

RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team

HoneypotPi 0 ( 0 ) Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

RedWarden 0 ( 0 ) RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy

Pupy 0 ( 0 ) Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team

PwnAuth 0 ( 0 ) PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Offensive Security Free appsecauthenticationkerberosldapntlmpenetration-testingred-team

LeakIX 0 ( 0 ) LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online. Vulnerability Management Free red-teamsearch-enginesecurity-testing

Mythic 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable

ScareCrow 0 ( 0 ) A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingred-teamendpoint-detectionpayload-creation