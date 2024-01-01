red-team

81 tools and resources

NEW

BloodHound Logo

BloodHound

0 (0)

A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research
ESC Logo

ESC

0 (0)

Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team
racepwn Logo

racepwn

0 (0)

A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework
C3 Logo

C3

0 (0)

C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit
Brute Ratel C4 Logo

Brute Ratel C4

0 (0)

Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-team
Stratus Red Team Logo

Stratus Red Team

0 (0)

Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.

Offensive Security
Free
cloudred-teammitre-attackgodocker
Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy Logo

Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy

0 (0)

Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2red-teampenetration-testing
Bait and Switch Honeypot Logo

Bait and Switch Honeypot

0 (0)

An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotred-teamblue-teamincident-response
LockBoxx Logo

LockBoxx

0 (0)

Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamoffensive-securityautomation
State of Security Logo

State of Security

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Redboto Logo

Redboto

0 (0)

Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.

Offensive Security
Free
awsaws-securityred-team
Honeytrap by Honeytrap Logo

Honeytrap by Honeytrap

0 (0)

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingred-teampenetration-testingincident-response
URL Redirection Logo

URL Redirection

0 (0)

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Application Security
Free
red-teamphishingsecurity-testingpenetration-testingweb-security
Pentest Lab Logo

Pentest Lab

0 (0)

Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerdocker-composered-team
CloudBrute Logo

CloudBrute

0 (0)

A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitybug-bountyred-teampenetration-testing
Macro_Pack Logo

Macro_Pack

0 (0)

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
Bleeping Computer Logo

Bleeping Computer

0 (0)

A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingreportingsecurity-testingoffensive-securityred-team
Mystikal Logo

Mystikal

0 (0)

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
Free
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team
Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference Logo

Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference

0 (0)

A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.

Training and Resources
Free
red-teamosintblue-team
Threatpost Logo

Threatpost

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet Logo

DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet

0 (0)

A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment

Malware Analysis
Free
blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection
NimPlant Logo

NimPlant

0 (0)

A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team
RedEye Logo

RedEye

0 (0)

RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamred-team
MSBuildAPICaller Logo

MSBuildAPICaller

0 (0)

A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team
Ivy Logo

Ivy

0 (0)

Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.

Offensive Security
Free
payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team
InlineWhispers Logo

InlineWhispers

0 (0)

A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

0 (0)

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017

0 (0)

Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikewindows
Sliver Logo

Sliver

0 (0)

Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.

Offensive Security
Free
security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations
DumpsterFire Toolset Logo

DumpsterFire Toolset

0 (0)

A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teamincident-responsesecurity-incident-response
Security Intelligence Logo

Security Intelligence

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Vulnerable-AD Logo

Vulnerable-AD

0 (0)

Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing
The State of Security by Tripwire Logo

The State of Security by Tripwire

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming activities.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Troy Hunt Logo

Troy Hunt

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Caldera Logo

Caldera

0 (0)

Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcyber-securityred-team
Infosecurity Magazine Logo

Infosecurity Magazine

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for offensive security assessments.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-assessmentreporting-tooloffensive-security
ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution Logo

ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

0 (0)

A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringred-teampenetration-testingethical-hackingcsharp
Sysreptor Logo

Sysreptor

0 (0)

A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.

Vulnerability Management
Free
pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security
sshesame Logo

sshesame

0 (0)

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
InvisibilityCloak Logo

InvisibilityCloak

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
nTimetools Logo

nTimetools

0 (0)

A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs
Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikec2apachetraffic-filtering
Daniel Miessler/Unsupervised Learning Logo

Daniel Miessler/Unsupervised Learning

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for offensive security assessments.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Tao Security Logo

Tao Security

0 (0)

Sysreptor provides a customizable reporting platform for pentesters and red teamers to efficiently document security assessments.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-reporting
Pivoting Cheat Sheet Logo

Pivoting Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
AggressiveProxy Logo

AggressiveProxy

0 (0)

Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.

Offensive Security
Free
proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode
SharpC2 Logo

SharpC2

0 (0)

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
The CyberWire Logo

The CyberWire

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
Lab of a Penetration Tester: Week of Evading Microsoft ATA Logo

Lab of a Penetration Tester: Week of Evading Microsoft ATA

0 (0)

A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teammicrosoft
ParrotSec Logo

ParrotSec

0 (0)

Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcybersecurityoperating-systemred-team
Covenant Logo

Covenant

0 (0)

Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet
The Security Ledger Logo

The Security Ledger

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to enhance security documentation.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamreporting-tooloffensive-securitypentest
The Hacker News Logo

The Hacker News

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securitysecurity-assessmentreporting-tool
Pwndrop Logo

Pwndrop

0 (0)

Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testing
EvilClippy Logo

EvilClippy

0 (0)

A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing
Help Net Security Logo

Help Net Security

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-reportingoffensive-securitysecurity-professionals
CobaltBus Logo

CobaltBus

0 (0)

CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team
shad0w Logo

shad0w

0 (0)

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationred-teampenetration-testinglateral-movementprivilege-escalation
Forensia Logo

Forensia

0 (0)

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon
Mortar Logo

Mortar

0 (0)

Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research
RedGuard Logo

RedGuard

0 (0)

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team
HoneypotPi Logo

HoneypotPi

0 (0)

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
RedWarden Logo

RedWarden

0 (0)

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy
Yasuo Logo

Yasuo

0 (0)

A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-toolvulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityred-teampenetration-testing
Pupy Logo

Pupy

0 (0)

Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team
PwnAuth Logo

PwnAuth

0 (0)

PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecauthenticationkerberosldapntlmpenetration-testingred-team
LeakIX Logo

LeakIX

0 (0)

LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.

Vulnerability Management
Free
red-teamsearch-enginesecurity-testing
CrackMapExec (CME) Logo

CrackMapExec (CME)

0 (0)

CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teammetasploitpenetration-testingred-team
RedELK Logo

RedELK

0 (0)

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure Logo

Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure

0 (0)

A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teaminfrastructuremod_rewriteincident-responseevasion
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016

0 (0)

Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamctfcompetitioncybersecurityinfosec
Security Guide Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Logo

Security Guide Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

0 (0)

The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.

Endpoint Security
Free
red-teamsecurity-guidelinux-securitysecurity-configurationsecurity-best-practices
Mythic Logo

Mythic

0 (0)

A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable
ScareCrow Logo

ScareCrow

0 (0)

A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingred-teamendpoint-detectionpayload-creation
TechTarget Logo

TechTarget

0 (0)

Sysreptor provides a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-reporting
Security Magazine Logo

Security Magazine

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers to streamline their security assessments.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework
dnsspoof Logo

dnsspoof

0 (0)

DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.

Network Security
Free
dnsspoofingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-testing
CrossC2 Logo

CrossC2

0 (0)

CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cross-platformpayload-generationpayloadsred-team
PoshC2 Logo

PoshC2

0 (0)

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingred-teampost-exploitationlateral-movementpayloads

A practical guide to RFID badge copying

0 (0)

A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teamrfid
Covert Red Team Attack Infrastructure Logo

Covert Red Team Attack Infrastructure

0 (0)

Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamsmtp