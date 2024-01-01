Cybereason Defense Platform 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cybereason Defense Platform is a unified defense solution that provides endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response. It offers a predictive response to defeat attacks without human intervention, and provides a comprehensive view of the entire IT environment. The platform is designed to help defenders uncover advanced threats and respond to cyber attacks. The platform includes various modules such as NGAV, endpoint controls, EDR, XDR, threat hunting, DFIR, and mobile threat defense. It also provides actionable threat intelligence and security operations optimization. Cybereason Defense Platform is designed to help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks, and provides a planetary-scale ability to ingest and normalize petabytes of data.