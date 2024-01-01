CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
Cybereason Defense Platform is a unified defense solution that provides endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response. It offers a predictive response to defeat attacks without human intervention, and provides a comprehensive view of the entire IT environment. The platform is designed to help defenders uncover advanced threats and respond to cyber attacks. The platform includes various modules such as NGAV, endpoint controls, EDR, XDR, threat hunting, DFIR, and mobile threat defense. It also provides actionable threat intelligence and security operations optimization. Cybereason Defense Platform is designed to help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks, and provides a planetary-scale ability to ingest and normalize petabytes of data.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.