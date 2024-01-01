PagerDuty Incident Response Documentation

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
This is a public version of the Incident Response process used at PagerDuty. It is also used to prepare new employees for on-call responsibilities, and provides information not only on preparing for an incident, but also what to do during and after. Development is done using MkDocs to create a static site from this repository. Native development: Install MkDocs, PyMdown Extensions, and Pygments. Docker development: Use Docker to run the site. The site will automatically update as you edit the code. You can view the website in your browser at http://127.0.0.1:8000.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.