FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

Catalyst SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source. Security Operations Free soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration

SOARCA 0 ( 0 ) An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response

IRIS-SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir

eCrimeLabs 0 ( 0 ) eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing

Shuffler 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration