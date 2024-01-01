soar

15 tools and resources

NEW

FortiAI Logo

FortiAI

0 (0)

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation Logo

Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

0 (0)

A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.

Security Operations
Free
siemsoar
CORTEX XSOAR Logo

CORTEX XSOAR

0 (0)

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
Commercial
incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo

OODA-driven SOC Strategy

0 (0)

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Catalyst SOAR Logo

Catalyst SOAR

0 (0)

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Security Operations
Free
soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration
SOARCA Logo

SOARCA

0 (0)

An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response
IRIS-SOAR Logo

IRIS-SOAR

0 (0)

Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks Logo

Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks

0 (0)

Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoarplaybookscommunitygithub

eCrimeLabs

0 (0)

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing
Splunk SOAR Connectors Logo

Splunk SOAR Connectors

0 (0)

Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoargithub
Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks Logo

Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks

0 (0)

Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger

Security Operations
Free
azuremicrosoft-sentinelsecurity-automationsoar
IBM SOAR Community Applications Logo

IBM SOAR Community Applications

0 (0)

Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
soarsdkpythonopensource
Shuffler Logo

Shuffler

0 (0)

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-automationincident-responsesecurity-orchestration
Catalyst Logo

Catalyst

0 (0)

Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesoarsecurity-orchestrationautomationalert-handling
JIMI SOAR Logo

JIMI SOAR

0 (0)

jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
automationorchestrationsoarno-codepython