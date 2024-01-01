15 tools and resources
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger
Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.