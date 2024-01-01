16 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.
Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
Securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks.