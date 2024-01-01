data-security

16 tools and resources

NEW

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
PII Tools Logo

PII Tools

0 (0)

A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data

Digital Forensics
Commercial
data-securitycompliancedata-analysis
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

0 (0)

A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool
Wiper Toolkit Logo

Wiper Toolkit

0 (0)

Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-destructionsensitive-data
Tang Logo

Tang

0 (0)

Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloud-securitydata-securityencryptionnetwork-security
Crypto Drainer Attack Logo

Crypto Drainer Attack

0 (0)

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
Community Security Analytics (CSA) Logo

Community Security Analytics (CSA)

0 (0)

A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-nativedata-securityiam
Hunter Logo

Hunter

0 (0)

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
SecretScanner Logo

SecretScanner

0 (0)

A tool that finds unprotected secrets in container images or file systems, matching against a database of 140 secret types.

Vulnerability Management
Free
secret-managementcontainer-securitydata-security
Themis Logo

Themis

0 (0)

Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographydata-securityapplication-security
VIPRE Endpoint Security Logo

VIPRE Endpoint Security

0 (0)

Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-protectioncyber-securitydata-security
Zui Logo

Zui

0 (0)

Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-analysisdata-visualization
Ryan Stillions: The DML model Logo

Ryan Stillions: The DML model

0 (0)

A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
machine-learningnatural-language-processingdata-securitysecurity-threatsanomaly-detection
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System Logo

University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

0 (0)

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
Amazon Macie Logo

Amazon Macie

0 (0)

Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
awsaws-securitydata-securitys3
Wipedicks Logo

Wipedicks

0 (0)

Securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securityfile-securitydata-destruction