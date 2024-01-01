computer-forensics

6 tools and resources

Magnet ACQUIRE

Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicscomputer-forensicsforensic-analysis
X-Ways Forensics

Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-recoverydata-recoverycomputer-forensics
Plaso

A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensic-analysiscomputer-forensics
OS X Auditor

A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.

Digital Forensics
forensicsmac-oscomputer-forensicsfile-analysishashing
Incident Response & Computer Forensics, Third Edition

A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.

Digital Forensics
incident-responsecomputer-forensicsdata-breach
Digital Forensics Framework (DFF)

Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-investigationcomputer-forensics