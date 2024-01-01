6 tools and resources
Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis
A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.