6 tools and resources
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations