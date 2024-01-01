hunting

YaraDbg

A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.

Malware Analysis
yararule-enginerule-writinghuntingdetection-rules
Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model

A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response

Security Operations
huntingcybersecuritysecurity-operationsincident-response
CimSweep

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.

Security Operations
powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows
statiStrings

A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.

Malware Analysis
yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting
PSHunt

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.

Threat Management
powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting
Yara-Rules Repository

Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations

Malware Analysis
yararulemalwarehunting