NEW

Viper 0 ( 0 ) A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research

AutoTTP 0 ( 0 ) Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks. Security Operations Free automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting

Metasploitable3 0 ( 0 ) A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit. Vulnerability Management Free metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting

WPSploit 0 ( 0 ) Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries. Offensive Security Free metasploitexploitwordpress