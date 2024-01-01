metasploit

Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
barq

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
Free
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitation-frameworkpythonmetasploiticsplc
Metasploit Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitexploitpayload
Viper

A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research

SecurityTube Videos

Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.

Training and Resources
Free
pentestingmetasploitexploitsecurity-conference
AutoTTP

Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting
Windows Exploit Suggester

Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningwindowsmicrosoftmetasploit
Metasploit Framework

A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testing-framework
Metasploitable3

A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.

Vulnerability Management
Free
metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting
CrackMapExec (CME)

CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teammetasploitpenetration-testingred-team
WPSploit

Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitexploitwordpress
Preparing for Red Team at PRCCDC 2015

Preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC 2015.

Offensive Security
Free
vmmetasploitwordlistspentesting
Metasploit Payloads

A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpayloads