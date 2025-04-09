HYAS Insight 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

HYAS Insight is a threat intelligence and cyber threat hunting platform that provides infrastructure intelligence for security operations. The platform offers visibility into adversary infrastructure including IP addresses, domains, and other internet resources used by threat actors for malicious activities and command and control operations. Key capabilities include: - Infrastructure intelligence analysis and threat hunting tools - SOC operations support with actionable intelligence and malware infrastructure data - Cyber threat intelligence program enablement with threat context and adversary profiling - Fraud investigation capabilities with infrastructure tracking and actor identity aggregation - Deep pivoting functionality through related infrastructure mapping - Verdicts on indicators of compromise (IOCs) with related infrastructure analysis - Integration with the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform data lake - API access and intel feed integrations for security tools The platform processes billions of data points daily from proprietary, exclusive, commercial, and open source intelligence sources to provide infrastructure intelligence for threat detection, incident response, and security analysis.