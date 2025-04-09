HYAS Insight Logo

HYAS Insight

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Threat Management
Threat Intelligence
Threat Hunting
Infrastructure
Soc
Cti
Malware Analysis
Incident Response
Fraud Detection
Api
Threat Detection
Visit Website

HYAS Insight is a threat intelligence and cyber threat hunting platform that provides infrastructure intelligence for security operations. The platform offers visibility into adversary infrastructure including IP addresses, domains, and other internet resources used by threat actors for malicious activities and command and control operations. Key capabilities include: - Infrastructure intelligence analysis and threat hunting tools - SOC operations support with actionable intelligence and malware infrastructure data - Cyber threat intelligence program enablement with threat context and adversary profiling - Fraud investigation capabilities with infrastructure tracking and actor identity aggregation - Deep pivoting functionality through related infrastructure mapping - Verdicts on indicators of compromise (IOCs) with related infrastructure analysis - Integration with the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform data lake - API access and intel feed integrations for security tools The platform processes billions of data points daily from proprietary, exclusive, commercial, and open source intelligence sources to provide infrastructure intelligence for threat detection, incident response, and security analysis.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Threat Intelligence

Threat Hunting

Infrastructure

Soc

Cti

Malware Analysis

Incident Response

Fraud Detection

Api

Threat Detection

SIMILAR TOOLS

PCAP-ATTACK Logo
PCAP-ATTACK

A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic

Free
Threat Management
Umbrella Investigate API Logo
Umbrella Investigate API

API for querying domain security information, categorization, and related data.

Free
Threat Management
ThreatTracker Logo
ThreatTracker

An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.

Free
Threat Management
AttackIQ Logo
AttackIQ

Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.

Commercial
Threat Management
Hiryu Logo
Hiryu

A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.

Free
Threat Management
Vectra AI Logo
Vectra AI

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Commercial
Threat Management
Detection Rules Logo
Detection Rules

Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.

Free
Threat Management
YETI Logo
YETI

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Free
Threat Management
HoneyMalt Logo
HoneyMalt

Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy