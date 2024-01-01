forensics

43 tools and resources

NEW

Radare2 Logo

Radare2

0 (0)

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdebuggingforensicssecurity
dcfldd Logo

dcfldd

0 (0)

A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing
Prowler Logo

Prowler

0 (0)

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
RegRippy Logo

RegRippy

0 (0)

RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython
GRR Rapid Response Logo

GRR Rapid Response

0 (0)

Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseforensicspython
Windows-Hunting Logo

Windows-Hunting

0 (0)

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.

Threat Management
Free
windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics
LORG Logo

LORG

0 (0)

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository Logo

Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository

0 (0)

A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-artifacts
Hindsight Logo

Hindsight

0 (0)

Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicschrome
usbrip Logo

usbrip

0 (0)

A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis
X-Ways Forensics Logo

X-Ways Forensics

0 (0)

Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-recoverydata-recoverycomputer-forensics
M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit Logo

M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit

0 (0)

Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosforensicsfilesystem
Linux Expl0rer Logo

Linux Expl0rer

0 (0)

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicslinuxendpoint-securitypythonflaskmemory-analysis
Stegdetect Logo

Stegdetect

0 (0)

Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-analysisforensicsdigital-forensicsimage-processing
OS X Auditor Logo

OS X Auditor

0 (0)

A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsmac-oscomputer-forensicsfile-analysishashing
Impost Logo

Impost

0 (0)

Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics
AWS Security Automation Logo

AWS Security Automation

0 (0)

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
swap_digger Logo

swap_digger

0 (0)

A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.

Digital Forensics
Free
bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux
Check Point Endpoint Security Logo

Check Point Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitynetwork-securityforensicsendpoint-detection-and-response
IPED Digital Forensic Tool Logo

IPED Digital Forensic Tool

0 (0)

An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsjavadisk-imagefile-system
LogESP Logo

LogESP

0 (0)

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
HoneyDrive Logo

HoneyDrive

0 (0)

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
MFT Parsers Review Logo

MFT Parsers Review

0 (0)

Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsemftntfsfile-systemincident-response-tool
ChopShop Logo

ChopShop

0 (0)

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
Skadi Logo

Skadi

0 (0)

A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

0 (0)

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting
imobax Logo

imobax

0 (0)

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
kube-forensics Logo

kube-forensics

0 (0)

Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
kubernetesforensicsincident-response
Hoarder Logo

Hoarder

0 (0)

Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics
dfir.org Logo

dfir.org

0 (0)

Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events

Training and Resources
Free
forensicsresearchcybersecurity
Forensia Logo

Forensia

0 (0)

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon
WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer) Logo

WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer)

0 (0)

Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-logforensicsincident-response
Hayabusa Logo

Hayabusa

0 (0)

Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log
Rifiuti2 Logo

Rifiuti2

0 (0)

Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics
Hybrid-Analysis Logo

Hybrid-Analysis

0 (0)

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
Belkasoft X Forensic Logo

Belkasoft X Forensic

0 (0)

A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirincident-responseforensicstriage
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC Logo

Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC

0 (0)

A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsescriptforensicsdigital-forensics
Factual Rules Generator Logo

Factual Rules Generator

0 (0)

Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensicsrule-enginesecurity-audit
Docker Explorer Logo

Docker Explorer

0 (0)

Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerfilesystemforensicscontainer-securityfile-system-analysisdigital-forensics
Mac4n6 Group Logo

Mac4n6 Group

0 (0)

A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.

Digital Forensics
Free
macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x
Aurora Incident Response Logo

Aurora Incident Response

0 (0)

Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-trackingforensics
NTFS-Linker Logo

NTFS-Linker

0 (0)

Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsforensicsfile-analysisdisk-imagemft
Rootkit Hunter Logo

Rootkit Hunter

0 (0)

A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitmalware-detectionincident-responseforensicsopen-source