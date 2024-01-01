NEW

dcfldd 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

RegRippy 0 ( 0 ) RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython

Windows-Hunting 0 ( 0 ) A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts. Threat Management Free windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics

Hindsight 0 ( 0 ) Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicschrome

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

Impost 0 ( 0 ) Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities. Network Security Free honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics

swap_digger 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes. Digital Forensics Free bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

Skadi 0 ( 0 ) A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool

kube-forensics 0 ( 0 ) Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis. Digital Forensics Free kubernetesforensicsincident-response

Hoarder 0 ( 0 ) Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts. Digital Forensics Free forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics

Forensia 0 ( 0 ) Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon

Hayabusa 0 ( 0 ) Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool. Digital Forensics Free forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log

Rifiuti2 0 ( 0 ) Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

Mac4n6 Group 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration. Digital Forensics Free macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x