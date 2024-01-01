browser-security

8 tools and resources

IE10Analyzer Logo

IE10Analyzer

0 (0)

IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security
Dumpzilla Logo

Dumpzilla

0 (0)

Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingforensic-analysisbrowser-security
Yobi Logo

Yobi

0 (0)

Yara Based Detection for web browsers

Application Security
Free
yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection
Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform Logo

Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

0 (0)

Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-preventionincident-responseransomware-preventionbrowser-security
The Anatomy of a Malicious Package Logo

The Anatomy of a Malicious Package

0 (0)

A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarejavascriptnpmbrowser-security
jsunpack-n Logo

jsunpack-n

0 (0)

Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
browser-securityexploit-detectionfile-analysis
BeEF Logo

BeEF

0 (0)

BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingweb-application-securitybrowser-securityexploitation-framework

Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

0 (0)

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationmalware-analysisbrowser-security