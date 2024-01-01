8 tools and resources
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.