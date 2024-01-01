NEW

IE10Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security

Yobi 0 ( 0 ) Yara Based Detection for web browsers Application Security Free yarabrowser-securitymalware-detection

jsunpack-n 0 ( 0 ) Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities. Application Security Free browser-securityexploit-detectionfile-analysis