Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
SentinelOne Singularity Platform

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
Sophos Intercept X

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
CrowdStrike Falcon

CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Cisco Secure Endpoint

Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
