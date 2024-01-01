YARA-Endpoint Logo

YARA-Endpoint

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Yara as Endpoint is not just an endpoint solution for scanning files, it can also be used as an incident handler solution. Yara-Endpoint follows a client-server architecture with two components - client and server, both standalone binaries. The server exposes ports for communication with clients and a web management interface, while the client requires minimal configuration to connect to the server. It offers an easy solution for antivirus-like endpoint protection or incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security

ALTERNATIVES

HitmanPro.Alert Logo

HitmanPro.Alert

0 (0)

Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.

Endpoint Security
Commercial