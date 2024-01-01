Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
Yara as Endpoint is not just an endpoint solution for scanning files, it can also be used as an incident handler solution. Yara-Endpoint follows a client-server architecture with two components - client and server, both standalone binaries. The server exposes ports for communication with clients and a web management interface, while the client requires minimal configuration to connect to the server. It offers an easy solution for antivirus-like endpoint protection or incident response.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.