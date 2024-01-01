YARA-Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara as Endpoint is not just an endpoint solution for scanning files, it can also be used as an incident handler solution. Yara-Endpoint follows a client-server architecture with two components - client and server, both standalone binaries. The server exposes ports for communication with clients and a web management interface, while the client requires minimal configuration to connect to the server. It offers an easy solution for antivirus-like endpoint protection or incident response.