NEW

LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. AI Security Free aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source

Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security

Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description. Specialized Security Free email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

MTPot 0 ( 0 ) Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit. Honeypots Free honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license

Audacity 0 ( 0 ) A free multi-track audio editor and recorder. Miscellaneous Free open-source

unfurl 0 ( 0 ) Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually. Network Security Free urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython

MIDAS 0 ( 0 ) MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported. Network Security Free macintrusion-detectionopen-source

KICS 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code Vulnerability Management Free infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable

PayPal Donate 0 ( 0 ) Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal Vulnerability Management Free open-sourcecommunity

Hippocampe 0 ( 0 ) Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness. Threat Management Free threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source

ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Endpoint Security Free antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

MushMush Foundation 0 ( 0 ) Non-profit organization supporting the advancement of open source software. Miscellaneous Free open-source

Forseti Security 0 ( 0 ) Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support. Miscellaneous Free appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

Monkey-Spider 0 ( 0 ) A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats. Honeypots Free crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source

Tracecat 0 ( 0 ) Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows. Security Operations Free security-automationno-codeopen-source

Headscale 0 ( 0 ) An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server. Network Security Free vpnwireguardopen-source

Eramba 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source. GRC Free governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven

Recog 0 ( 0 ) A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes. Digital Forensics Free network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source

Grep App 0 ( 0 ) Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions. Application Security Free gitsearch-engineopen-sourcecybersecurity

libevt 0 ( 0 ) libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files. Digital Forensics Free windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity

Bearded Avenger 0 ( 0 ) Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available. Threat Management Free deploymentintegrationopen-source