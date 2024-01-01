open-source

LLM Guard

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

AI Security
Free
aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source
Git-Vuln-Finder

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security
PHP Encryption

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Sublime Platform

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven
MTPot

Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotexploitopen-sourcemit-license
Audacity

A free multi-track audio editor and recorder.

Miscellaneous
Free
open-source
unfurl

Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.

Network Security
Free
urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython
Cyber Threat Hunting

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingopen-sourceosquerysysmonai
NodeSecure

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
MIDAS

MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.

Network Security
Free
macintrusion-detectionopen-source
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbug-bountyopen-sourcesecurity-vulnerabilitysoftware-security
KICS

An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code

Vulnerability Management
Free
infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable
GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligenceopen-sourcesecurity-toolssignature-based-detection
PayPal Donate

Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-sourcecommunity
Hippocampe

Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.

Threat Management
Free
threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source

Ghiro

Automated digital image forensics tool

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsimage-analysisforensic-toolopen-sourceimage-processing
ClamAV

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

MushMush Foundation

Non-profit organization supporting the advancement of open source software.

Miscellaneous
Free
open-source
Gophish

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-awarenessopen-sourcetoolkitsecurity-training
Forseti Security

Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive
OSTrICa

Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourceframeworkcybersecurity
Monkey-Spider

A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.

Honeypots
Free
crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source
Snap7 Homepage

Website providing information on Snap7 open-source communication library.

Training and Resources
Free
open-source
Bitwarden

Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
open-sourcesecuritydata-protection
Tracecat

Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.

Security Operations
Free
security-automationno-codeopen-source
OSINT Omnibus

An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.

Offensive Security
Free
osintresearchcommand-line-toolpythonopen-source
Open Security Training

Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityeducationtrainingcommunity-drivenopen-source
TheHive Documentation

A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationopen-source
Threat Bus

A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourcesecurity-tools
Headscale

An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.

Network Security
Free
vpnwireguardopen-source
Sonatype Repository Firewall

Automate software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source components

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecopen-sourcesoftware-supply-chain
ScratchABit

Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerreverse-engineeringpythonopen-source
OWASP Honeypot

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonsecurity-researchopen-sourcesecurity-testing
Eramba

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven
TheHive Project

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp
Recog

A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source
OWASP News

OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.

Blogs and News
Free
owaspapplication-securitysecurity-standardsopen-sourcecybersecurity
Recon-ng Framework

A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceopen-sourcepythonframework
Netis Cloud Probe

Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
Grep App

Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.

Application Security
Free
gitsearch-engineopen-sourcecybersecurity
APT Groups and Operations

A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalware-analysiscybersecurityopen-sourcecommunity-driven
libevt

libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity
Bearded Avenger

Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.

Threat Management
Free
deploymentintegrationopen-source
Rootkit Hunter

A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitmalware-detectionincident-responseforensicsopen-source