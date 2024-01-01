A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
Kojoney is a low level interaction honeypot that emulates an SSH server. The daemon can be started manually or automatically at boot time. It logs activity and provides reporting tools to differentiate between human and bot sessions. It also allows searching for specific data such as sessions, IP addresses, and dates. Kojoney is a valuable tool for cybersecurity professionals interested in honeypots and SSH service security.
GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.