Kojoney is a low level interaction honeypot that emulates an SSH server. The daemon can be started manually or automatically at boot time. It logs activity and provides reporting tools to differentiate between human and bot sessions. It also allows searching for specific data such as sessions, IP addresses, and dates. Kojoney is a valuable tool for cybersecurity professionals interested in honeypots and SSH service security.