MasterParser

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
DFTimewolf

A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration
dcfldd

A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing
mac_apt

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation
Belkasoft

Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisforensic-tool
CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response

A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysistriageforensic-artifacts
MFTExtractor

A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics
ForensicMiner v1.4

ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdfirpowershellautomationforensic-analysiswindows
Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-intelligencecybersecurityinformation-security
Magnet ACQUIRE

Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicscomputer-forensicsforensic-analysis

0 (0)

Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationpassword-recoverydata-recoverycase-management
Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository

A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-artifacts
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework

A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responseforensic-artifactsdigital-forensics
Hindsight

Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicschrome
Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
ransomwareincident-responsecyber-threat-intelligencedigital-forensics
USN-Journal-Parser

Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting
X-Ways Forensics

Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-recoverydata-recoverycomputer-forensics
PowerForensics

PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis
Dissect

Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysis
Stegdetect

Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-analysisforensicsdigital-forensicsimage-processing
Plaso

A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysiscomputer-forensics
Digital Forensics Artifact Knowledge Base

Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis
Exterro

Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.

Digital Forensics
Commercial
digital-forensics

0 (0)

Automated digital image forensics tool

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsimage-analysisforensic-toolopen-sourceimage-processing
bulk_extractor

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysisfile-carvingfile-extractionfile-systemforensic-analysisforensic-toolhex-dump
Kuiper Digital Investigation Platform

A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationincident-response
ics_mem_collect

Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.

Digital Forensics
Free
industrial-control-systemsmemory-analysisdigital-forensicsincident-response
c-aff4

An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool
IPED Digital Forensic Tool

An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsjavadisk-imagefile-system
libvmdk

A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis
Belkasoft Evidence Center

Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-evidenceincident-analysisdigital-investigation
hashlookup-forensic-analyser

Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysiscirclforensic-analysis
dc3dd

dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery
SkypeFreak

A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response
Art of Memory Forensics

A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsmemory-analysisdigital-forensicsincident-response
Skadi

A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool
Cybereason Defense Platform

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
dfvfs

A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-systemvirtual-file-systemforensic-analysisfile-access
evtkit

A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsevent-logpython
timeliner

A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool
DFIRTrack

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis
Hoarder

Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics
Mac Locations Scraper

Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.

Digital Forensics
Free
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos
AccessData FTK Imager

A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-tooldata-acquisitiondigital-evidence
RegRipper 3.0

Automated tool for parsing Windows registry hives and extracting valuable information for forensic analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicswindows-forensicsforensic-analysis
Bitscout

Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensicsbash
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT)

A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosdigital-forensicscommand-line-tooldigital-investigation
Root the Box

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
Acquire

A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython
Volatility Web Interface

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-forensicsvolatilitymemory-analysisforensic-investigationdigital-forensicsmemory-dump
Practical Memory Forensics

A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsincident-responsedigital-forensicscybersecurity
CyLR

CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos
Volatility 3

A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics
OfficePurge

A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches.

Offensive Security
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensics
python-ntfs

Open source Python library for NTFS analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-systemntfspythonforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis
CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
Kali

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.

Offensive Security
Free
digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing
Binalyze AIR

Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfir
rastrea2r

A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis
Cyber Triage

Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.

Security Operations
Commercial
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfirmalware-analysisransomware
Digital Forensics Framework (DFF)

Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-investigationcomputer-forensics
unix_collector

A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysisunixshell-scriptforensic-tooldigital-forensics
The Sleuth Kit & Autopsy

Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsgui
TestDisk and PhotoRec

TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-recoveryfile-systemdigital-forensicsfile-analysis
Rifiuti2

Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics
Foremost

A console program for file recovery through data carving.

Digital Forensics
Free
data-recoveryfile-analysisimage-analysisdigital-forensics
libewf

A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsefile-formatforensic-analysis
strings

A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-log-analysismalware-detectionyarawindows-event-logsincident-responsedigital-forensics
Beagle

Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-toolpython-library
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC

A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsescriptforensicsdigital-forensics
libevtx

A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython
libsmdev

A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisinformation-securityforensic-investigation
Diffy (DEPRECATED)

Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery
Docker Explorer

Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerfilesystemforensicscontainer-securityfile-system-analysisdigital-forensics
COPS - Collaborative Open Playbook Standard

A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsecybersecuritydigital-forensics
Mac4n6 Group

A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.

Digital Forensics
Free
macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x
WinSearchDBAnalyzer

WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsfile-analysisdata-recoverydigital-forensics
The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy

Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-recoveryforensic-analysis
Mquery

Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaradockerfile-analysisdigital-forensics
LiMEaide v2.0

Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicslinuxvolatilitymemory-analysisremote-access