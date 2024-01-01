NEW

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

DFTimewolf 0 ( 0 ) A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration

dcfldd 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support. Digital Forensics Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation

MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics

Magnet ACQUIRE 0 ( 0 ) Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicscomputer-forensicsforensic-analysis

Hindsight 0 ( 0 ) Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicschrome

USN-Journal-Parser 0 ( 0 ) Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting

PowerForensics 0 ( 0 ) PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis

Dissect 0 ( 0 ) Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysis

Plaso 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysiscomputer-forensics

Exterro 0 ( 0 ) Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations. Digital Forensics Commercial digital-forensics

c-aff4 0 ( 0 ) An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool

libvmdk 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis

hashlookup-forensic-analyser 0 ( 0 ) Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysiscirclforensic-analysis

dc3dd 0 ( 0 ) dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery

SkypeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response

Skadi 0 ( 0 ) A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool

dfvfs 0 ( 0 ) A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-systemvirtual-file-systemforensic-analysisfile-access

evtkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsevent-logpython

timeliner 0 ( 0 ) A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool

DFIRTrack 0 ( 0 ) DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts. Security Operations Free dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis

Hoarder 0 ( 0 ) Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts. Digital Forensics Free forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics

RegRipper 3.0 0 ( 0 ) Automated tool for parsing Windows registry hives and extracting valuable information for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicswindows-forensicsforensic-analysis

Bitscout 0 ( 0 ) Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsedigital-forensicsbash

Acquire 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

Volatility 3 0 ( 0 ) A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics

OfficePurge 0 ( 0 ) A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches. Offensive Security Free incident-responsedigital-forensics

Kali 0 ( 0 ) Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing. Offensive Security Free digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing

rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis

unix_collector 0 ( 0 ) A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisunixshell-scriptforensic-tooldigital-forensics

Rifiuti2 0 ( 0 ) Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisforensicsdigital-forensics

libewf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsefile-formatforensic-analysis

Beagle 0 ( 0 ) Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs. Security Operations Free incident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-toolpython-library

libevtx 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython

libsmdev 0 ( 0 ) A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisinformation-securityforensic-investigation

Diffy (DEPRECATED) 0 ( 0 ) Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery

Mac4n6 Group 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration. Digital Forensics Free macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x

WinSearchDBAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types. Digital Forensics Free windowsfile-analysisdata-recoverydigital-forensics