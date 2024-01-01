governance

4 tools and resources

Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-assessment
InfoRisk Today

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

Blogs and News
Free
compliancecybercrimegovernanceinfosecrisk-management
Eramba

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven